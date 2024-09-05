Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UWPD investigating Library Mall vandalism incident

Pro-palestinian messaging potentially connected to Aug. 27 Witte graffiti
by Ava McNarney
September 5, 2024
Cat Carroll
Library Mall. May 11, 2024.

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred Wednesday around 3 a.m. on Library Mall, UWPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott said. 

Several parts of the mall were vandalized with spray paint, including the Hagenah (Library Mall) fountain, according to a UWPD release.

Some vulgarity was used in the messaging, which was largely pro-Palestinian and seemed to target UW’s recently updated expressive activity policies with language like “divest now” and “free Palestine,” Lovicott said. UW’s expressive activity policy was updated Aug. 28 to restrict physical violence, noise disturbances, large hand-held signs and certain photography access on campus following the pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall in the spring. 

UWPD is reviewing cameras from the area. They are the only department investigating the situation, Lovicott said.

In Wisconsin, punishment for vandalism can range from a Class A misdemeanor with a sentence of up to nine months of imprisonment and fines up to $10,000, to a Class I felony with up to 3.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Lovicott said the charges will depend on cleanup cost and time, which are still being determined.

UW Assistant Vice Chancellor John Lucas emphasized in an email statement the severity of punishments for vadalism. 

“There are serious potential consequences for those found responsible,” Lucas said.

UW Political Science professor and free speech expert Howard Schweber told The Badger Herald in an email statement that First Amendment rights do not typically protect individuals in cases like this one.

“Free speech principles do not under any circumstances guarantee freedom to engage in vandalism,” Schweber said.

Based on similarities in messaging used, this incident is potentially connected to another account of graffiti painted on and around Witte Residence Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Lovicott said. That investigation is also ongoing, according to the release. Those found responsible will face university disciplinary action along with legal consequences, according to the release. 

