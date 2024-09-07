DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include that the banner was approved to fly over Camp Randall Stadium.

The Democratic National Convention will be flying a campaign banner during the University of Wisconsin football game on Saturday, according to DNC Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman.

The banner will be attached to a plane that will circle campus and then fly over Camp Randall Stadium, Rahman said. The banner will read “Jump around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” he said.

“It’s [the banner] kind of a major push for us to try to reach people — especially young voters on the dangers of Project 2025,” Rahman said. “And to really show people that if you don’t want this to be your future, you have to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in November.”

Asked why the DNC chose UW for this initiative, Rahman said the university is a flagship school in Wisconsin, which, being a battleground state, is critical for Harris’ victory.

Rahman said the campaign is also aiming to reach people wherever they are. Even though many individuals do not consume traditional news — especially young people — they will still be able to engage with the banner, he said.

Rahman said he hopes the banner will spread awareness of Project 2025 and encourage students to register to vote.

“Understand that the power is in your hands,” Rahman said. “If college students get out to vote at record breaking numbers, we will beat Trump.”

Rahman said this banner will not be the only campaign initiative in Madison and the DNC is planning many more.