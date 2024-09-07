Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday

Banner will advocate for Harris-Walz campaign, circle campus, possibly over Camp Randall Stadium
by Anna Kristoff
September 7, 2024
Ahmad Hamid

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include that the banner was approved to fly over Camp Randall Stadium. 

The Democratic National Convention will be flying a campaign banner during the University of Wisconsin football game on Saturday, according to DNC Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman. 

The banner will be attached to a plane that will circle campus and then fly over Camp Randall Stadium, Rahman said. The banner will read “Jump around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” he said.

Advertisements

“It’s [the banner] kind of a major push for us to try to reach people — especially young voters on the dangers of Project 2025,” Rahman said. “And to really show people that if you don’t want this to be your future, you have to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in November.”

Asked why the DNC chose UW for this initiative, Rahman said the university is a flagship school in Wisconsin, which, being a battleground state, is critical for Harris’ victory. 

Rahman said the campaign is also aiming to reach people wherever they are. Even though many individuals do not consume traditional news — especially young people — they will still be able to engage with the banner, he said.

Rahman said he hopes the banner will spread awareness of Project 2025 and encourage students to register to vote. 

“Understand that the power is in your hands,” Rahman said. “If college students get out to vote at record breaking numbers, we will beat Trump.”

Rahman said this banner will not be the only campaign initiative in Madison and the DNC is planning many more.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.
Washington Monthly ranks UW as top public university
Charlie Kirk on Library Mall.
Charlie Kirk debates UW students in 'You're Being Brainwashed' tour
Library Mall. May 11, 2024.
UWPD investigating Library Mall vandalism incident
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks at ASM meeting. September 4, 2024.
Mnookin talks student protest, housing at ASM meeting
Chancellor Mnookin hands out Kind bars to students on Bascom Hill. September 4, 2024.
OSAS Staff and Chancellor Mnookin host Be KIND campaign on Bascom Hill
Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway speaks at Kamala Harris for president press conference in Madison. July 26, 2024.
'Their vote really matters': Mayor Rhodes-Conway talks student voting participation
Donate to The Badger Herald