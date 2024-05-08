Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Wisconsin Badgers v. Illinois Fighting Illini. March 8, 2024.
Collegiate transfer portal causes more harm than good
by Sammie GarrityMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigations underway of three separate reports of violence on Library Mall
by Cat CarrollMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison city landscape. March 8, 2024.
Study shows marginalized groups’ views of environmental justice
by Naomi OlsenMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of sunset over Lake Mendota, 2023.
Your guide to a perfect summer in Madison
by Wendy LuMay 8, 2024
Gracie Nelson People of UW graphic.
People of UW: Senior Class President discusses representing 2024 graduates
by Olivia DeckerMay 8, 2024
Protesters chant on tenth day of the encampment at Library Mall. May 8, 2024.
Day 10: Removing encampment 'urgent' campus priority, UW says
by The Badger HeraldMay 8, 2024
Advertisements

UWPD investigations underway of three separate reports of violence on Library Mall

All incidents have occurred during encampment demonstration
by Cat Carroll
May 8, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+the+University+of+Wisconsin+Police+Department+building.+April+14%2C+2023.
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department notified students Wednesday of three separate reports of violence that occurred on Library Mall. The reports of violence occurred May 1, May 7 and May 8.

The notification said a student displaying a pro-Israel sign reported an unknown man with a knife visibly displayed to her stated “Jews shouldn’t be on campus.” This incident was reported to UWPD today, and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Around 3:50 p.m. May 7, a student reported being approached by an unknown male on Library Mall who threatened to kill him if he did not put his phone away. The student walked away and reported being followed by the suspect, who continued to threaten the student verbally.

Advertisements

At approximately 4:20 a.m. today, an assault occurred between two individuals on Library Mall involving the use of a large stick. When UWPD officers arrived at the scene, the fight had stopped, but UWPD continued monitoring the area.

Each of the incidents included in the notification occurred on or near Library Mall — where a pro-Palestine encampment demonstration has been held since April 29. UWPD is actively investigating these incidents, and encouraged individuals with relevant information to call (608) 264-2677.

The notification was sent to students under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to disclose certain crime statistics to students.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison city landscape. March 8, 2024.
Study shows marginalized groups’ views of environmental justice
The encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its tenth day. May 8, 2024.
Live updates: Protest organizers end negotiation talks with UW administrators
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. February 23, 2021.
New report highlights racial health inequity in Wisconsin
Madison Police Department is investigating property damage involving a flipped car at the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 27, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Mendota. Feb. 12, 2024.
Biden Administration sets limits on PFAS ‘forever chemical’
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. March 8, 2024.
Net price to attend UW decreases amid tuition hikes, expert says
More in UW-Madison Campus
Day nine of the encampment demonstration on Library Mall begins with rainfall. May 7, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
Day nine: Negotiations with administrators continue on ninth day of Library Mall encampment
Senate Faculty meeting on May 6, 2024.
UW faculty and staff pressed Mnookin at Monday's Faculty Senate meeting. Here are the key takeaways.
Badger Herald archival photo. March 15, 2024.
Two student organizations receive interim suspension notices, investigation underway
There are over 50 tents on Library Mall as encampment enters eighth day. May 6, 2024.
Day eight: Library Mall encampment enters second week, continues to grow
The number of tents in the encampment on Library Mall exceeds 40 as demonstration enters its seventh day. May 5, 2024.
Day seven: Encampment demonstration continues into finals week
Sixth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 4, 2024.
Day six: UW administrators promise no police action at Library Mall encampment while negotiations remain underway
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *