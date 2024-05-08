UWPD investigations underway of three separate reports of violence on Library Mall

The University of Wisconsin Police Department notified students Wednesday of three separate reports of violence that occurred on Library Mall. The reports of violence occurred May 1, May 7 and May 8.

The notification said a student displaying a pro-Israel sign reported an unknown man with a knife visibly displayed to her stated “Jews shouldn’t be on campus.” This incident was reported to UWPD today, and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Around 3:50 p.m. May 7, a student reported being approached by an unknown male on Library Mall who threatened to kill him if he did not put his phone away. The student walked away and reported being followed by the suspect, who continued to threaten the student verbally.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. today, an assault occurred between two individuals on Library Mall involving the use of a large stick. When UWPD officers arrived at the scene, the fight had stopped, but UWPD continued monitoring the area.

Each of the incidents included in the notification occurred on or near Library Mall — where a pro-Palestine encampment demonstration has been held since April 29. UWPD is actively investigating these incidents, and encouraged individuals with relevant information to call (608) 264-2677.

The notification was sent to students under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to disclose certain crime statistics to students.