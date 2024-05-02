Live updates: Protesters enter day four at encampment on Library Mall

Pro-Palestine protesters, led by Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison, have been calling for the University of Wisconsin’s divestment from the state of Israel and denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza through a tent encampment at the heart of campus since Monday, despite the removal of over 30 tents by law enforcement Wednesday.

Officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department removed tents from the encampment around 7:15 a.m., arresting around 30 protesters and booking four into jail. The crowd Wednesday was the largest seen at the encampment since Monday.

Since then, protesters have set up more tents and have reaffirmed that they will remain at the encampment until the demands sent to UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin are answered.

Yesterday, an organizer said Mnookin agreed to meet with student protesters today regarding the demands. An Instagram post by SJP says the meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

7:22 a.m.

Protesters are lining up for breakfast at “The People’s Kitchen” where bagels, donuts and coffee are being served.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Brianna Davis.

6:22 a.m.

At the encampment on Library Mall, there are 28 tents. Around ten protesters sit on the grass near the encampment, ahead of SJP’s first event, “Rally & Breakfast” which is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Brianna Davis.