Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.
Live updates: Protesters enter day four at encampment on Library Mall
by The Badger Herald
May 2, 2024
Magos Herrera performing on stage. Image courtesy of Jill Steinberg.
Magos Herrera explores spectrum of human emotion in jazz
by Emma KozinaMay 1, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the womens volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Offseason provides chance for Badger athletics to reach youth in community
by Max KappelMay 1, 2024
Police move in on the encampment on Library Mall. May 1, 2024.
Day three: Police remove encampment on Library Mall, but protesters remain
by The Badger HeraldMay 1, 2024
Second annual Borghesi-Mellon workshop Psychedelic Pasts, Presents and Futures at D.C. Smith Greenhouse. April 26, 2024.
Center for Humanities hosts second annual greenhouse tour on psychedelic plants
by Anna SmithApril 30, 2024
Railroad tracks
City of Madison discusses plans for future passenger train station
by Anna KristoffApril 30, 2024
Live updates: Protesters enter day four at encampment on Library Mall

Demonstrators set up more tents after police removal Wednesday morning
by The Badger Herald
May 2, 2024
Protesters+enter+fourth+day+of+encampment+demonstration+on+Library+Mall.+May+2%2C+2024.
Jacob Duran
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.

Pro-Palestine protesters, led by Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison, have been calling for the University of Wisconsin’s divestment from the state of Israel and denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza through a tent encampment at the heart of campus since Monday, despite the removal of over 30 tents by law enforcement Wednesday.

Officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department removed tents from the encampment around 7:15 a.m., arresting around 30 protesters and booking four into jail. The crowd Wednesday was the largest seen at the encampment since Monday.

Since then, protesters have set up more tents and have reaffirmed that they will remain at the encampment until the demands sent to UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin are answered.

Yesterday, an organizer said Mnookin agreed to meet with student protesters today regarding the demands. An Instagram post by SJP says the meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

7:22 a.m.

Protesters are lining up for breakfast at “The People’s Kitchen” where bagels, donuts and coffee are being served.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Brianna Davis.

6:22 a.m.

At the encampment on Library Mall, there are 28 tents. Around ten protesters sit on the grass near the encampment, ahead of SJP’s first event, “Rally & Breakfast” which is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Brianna Davis.

