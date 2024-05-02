The encampment at UW remains despite efforts to remove it. Here’s what to know.

The encampment demonstration on the University of Wisconsin campus continued throughout the day and overnight Wednesday. As the day went on, the crowd of protesters grew to the largest it had been since the demonstration began Monday.

Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers removed over 30 tents from the encampment. They arrived at the site of the demonstration just before the it passed the 48-hour mark, around 7 a.m. Officers asked protesters to remove tents and camping materials from Library Mall. Under Chapter 18 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, tents and camping are not allowed on university property.

Around 7:15 a.m., law enforcement officers from UW Police Department, Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol issued one final warning that officers would begin removing tents — and that arrests would happen if protesters confronted officers or continued to interfere. Some protesters left the site of the demonstration, but many remained, standing together around a small group of tents.

Officers holding shields engaged with protesters to remove the tents protesters were encircling. Protesters chanted “push them back, push them back” as officers moved in on the circle of demonstrators. Officers left Library Mall around 9 a.m., when tents had been removed.

The presence of law enforcement Wednesday morning resulted in a total of 34 arrests, but the majority of individuals who were arrested did not receive a citation. Four of the people arrested were booked into the Dane County Jail, and one of the individuals on this list is affiliated with UW. Members of law enforcement were injured in the officers’ engagement with protesters, and UWPD executive director of communications Marc Lovicott said the injuries were “all directly related to the physical resistance from protesters.”

As law enforcement left Library Mall, protesters promptly put up new tents, building as many as 28 throughout the day. Lead organizers from Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison expressed their disagreement with the use of police force in a statement posted to Instagram. The organizers made clear the demonstration would continue until action has been taken on their demands.

“We will not leave until the Chancellor meets with us and takes action,” the statement said.

Other groups and individuals, including UW student and District 8 Ald. MGR Govindarajan and the Associated Students of Madison echoed sentiments expressed by SJP UW–Madison. The statements emphasized the rights of students to engage in freedom of expression and condemned the actions taken by law enforcement.

UW students and Madison community members continued to join the demonstration on Library Mall throughout the day Wednesday. Protesters peacefully filled most of the lawn, maintaining an emphasis on community. As night fell, protesters shared food and played music.

Around 9 p.m., a group of nearly 100 Jewish students came to Library Mall and stood opposite of the encampment. Members of the group held Israel flags and chanted in support of the Jewish state of Israel. The group left after about an hour.

Protesters prepared to spend the third night in the encampment. Lead organizers are set to meet with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin Thursday, the fourth straight day of the demonstration.