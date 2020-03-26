The Badger Herald will update this article daily as more COVID-19 information comes out.

Thursday, March 25

Wisconsin’s number of COVID-19 cases rose to 707. 11,583 people have tested negative, according to the Department of Health Services. One hundred and fourteen of those cases come from Dane County, with 347 in Milwaukee County, 25 in Washington County and 56 in Waukesha County.

Ten people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, up three since yesterday. All three of today’s deaths came from Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner. One was a 57-year-old female, one a 79-year-old female and one a 65-year-old-female.

University of Wisconsin students can choose to grade their spring semester classes pass/fail with a special coronavirus P/F option, Provost Karl Scholz announced today in an email.

While Scholz said UW hopes to extend this option to most undergraduate and graduate classes, some required for accreditation or certain degree programs still cannot be taken pass/fail.

Students will receive a grade in all classes, but can opt into P/F until May 22, eight days after the final grade deadline.

UW adopts Pass/Fail option in response to COVID-19, online classesThe University of Wisconsin announced a COVID-19 Pass/Fail grading option during the spring semester for students on Thursday. Students now Read…

President of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association Kristen Roman released a statement assuring citizens even with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, officers still cover Dane County streets 24/7.

Roman said officers will continue to operate under the same standards as before the pandemic, meaning they won’t stop people from traveling, though with the new regulations, they may break up large gatherings.

Under a new initiative from Evers, people can now donate any Personal Protective Equipment to healthcare providers on the front lines at this link. The state will reimburse anyone who donates large quantities of PPE, according to the website.