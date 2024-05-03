Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning

The pro-Palestine encampment on the University of Wisconsin’s Library Mall has entered its fifth day.

Demonstrators rebuilt the encampment after police removed tents early Wednesday morning. Protesters met with UW administrators early Thursday morning, and another meeting is planned for Friday morning.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said no police action would be taken on the encampment before the second meeting between protesters and UW administrators takes place this morning.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

7:16 a.m.

There are currently around 35 tents at the encampment on Library Mall. Demonstrators are beginning to wake up and get food from “The People’s Kitchen” at the center of the encampment. Protest organizers are set to meet with Mnookin this morning.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.