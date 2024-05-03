Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Latest Stories
The UW Arboretum accepts volunteers for plant-related tasks this summer. May 2, 2024.
How to give back during your summer vacation in Madison
by Macy McKeehen May 3, 2024
Fifth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 3, 2024.
Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning
by The Badger Herald May 3, 2024
SSFC begins 31st session May 2
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership
by Anna Kristoff May 2, 2024
Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show. May 1, 2024.
Runway of Dreams hosts first independent Adaptive Runway Show
by Aiden Mellon May 2, 2024
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester
by Sophia Scolman May 2, 2024
Eviction rates in Dane County in 2023 were double those in 2022. April 28, 2024.
Eviction policies must change as filings soar
by Aanika Parikh May 2, 2024
Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning

Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters fifth day
by The Badger Herald
May 3, 2024
Fifth+day+of+pro-Palestine+encampment+at+UW+begins.+May+3%2C+2024.
Bennett Waara
Fifth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 3, 2024.

The pro-Palestine encampment on the University of Wisconsin’s Library Mall has entered its fifth day.

Demonstrators rebuilt the encampment after police removed tents early Wednesday morning. Protesters met with UW administrators early Thursday morning, and another meeting is planned for Friday morning.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said no police action would be taken on the encampment before the second meeting between protesters and UW administrators takes place this morning.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

7:16 a.m. 

There are currently around 35 tents at the encampment on Library Mall. Demonstrators are beginning to wake up and get food from “The People’s Kitchen” at the center of the encampment. Protest organizers are set to meet with Mnookin this morning.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

