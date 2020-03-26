The University of Wisconsin announced a COVID-19 Pass/Fail grading option during the spring semester for students on Thursday.

Students now have until May 22 to elect to take a course as a Pass/Fail grade, according to the email from Provost Karl Scholz. The option allows students to replace a course grade with a COVID-19 Pass/Fail grade instead.

The university wants the option to be available for all courses but realizes the option will not be available for some courses, Scholz said. Courses that have strict degree requirements and accreditor rules may not be able to be taken as Pass/Fail, but the university plans to work on lessening these exceptions.

Scholz stated that these Pass/Fail grades will be different from normal Pass/Fail grades because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will have a special designation.

According to the email, the university will release more information on Pass/Fail policy in the coming weeks.