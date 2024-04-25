Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Breaking News
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Breaking: UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
by Margaret ShreinerApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
City of Madison approves new zoning code to increase accessory dwelling units
by Anna KristoffApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
by Brianna DavisApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Tuition hike will offload university financial pressures, may strain student budgets, expert says
by Sheng LeeApril 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing
UW Institute for Creative Writing Fellows present work with Wisconsin Book Festival
by Evan RandleApril 25, 2024
Bo Ryan. The Badger Herald archives.
Legendary former head coach Bo Ryan gets inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
by Cameron WilhornApril 25, 2024
Advertisements

City of Madison approves new zoning code to increase accessory dwelling units

New policy will increase housing density, create potential revenue source for homeowners
by Anna Kristoff
April 25, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+housing+on+East+Johnson+Street.+September+1%2C+2023.
Celia Hiorns
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.

The City of Madison approved an update to their zoning guidelines which will allow property owners to construct accessory dwelling units alongside a building with up to eight units, according an April 17 press release.

The previous guidelines only allowed owners to construct accessory dwelling units on single-family homes, City of Madison Zoning Administrator Katie Bannon said. The idea was raised with the intent to expand the number of accessory dwelling units throughout the city, Bannon said.

“Since 2012 about 32 [accessory dwelling units] have been built or are currently under construction within the city,” Bannon said. “The idea was expanding this to … see more property owners take advantage of the opportunity to add one more dwelling unit.”

Advertisements

Accessory dwelling units allow homeowners to make money off of their unused property and the units can contribute to a smaller carbon footprint since they require fewer resources to build and maintain, according to AARP.

Under a new agreement, Porchlight, Inc. will move to a new location and student housing will be built in its place. April 2024.
New partnership promises new homeless, student housing in Madison
Housing for rent on N Randall Ave.
Madison residents face difficulties as housing prices climb
Universities of Wisconsin launch website housing over 200 system online degrees, programs
Universities of Wisconsin launch website housing over 200 system online degrees, programs
New Minnesota statutes are shielding students from housing woes. Can Madison follow suit?
New Minnesota statutes are shielding students from housing woes. Can Madison follow suit?

The units have a maximum size of 900 square feet and up to five unrelated people can live in one unit — making them a viable option for college students, Bannon said.

The new zoning guidelines will also eliminate the requirement that the building owner must occupy the property, Bannon said. Previously, residents could not leave the property while also renting out an accessory dwelling unit, she said.

“An example could be in some of the near campus neighborhoods where you have a professor living alongside an accessory dwelling unit,” Bannon said. “That professor couldn’t leave for sabbatical at any time and still rent out the accessory dwelling.”

More property owners may build accessory dwelling units in the future if the owners take advantage of constructing detached units, Bannon said. These units do not have to meet commercial building codes — like adding fire sprinklers — which can significantly increase the cost of construction of a unit, she said.

The City of Madison hopes property owners will take advantage of the increased opportunity to build any type of accessory dwelling unit, Bannon said.

“They [accessory dwelling units] can be attached to the existing building or detached, but, either way, it’s another way to add a little bit of density with an existing neighborhood,” Bannon said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
Under a new agreement, Porchlight, Inc. will move to a new location and student housing will be built in its place. April 2024.
New partnership promises new homeless, student housing in Madison
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson shares the departments safety plans ahead of unsanctioned 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party planned for April 27.
City officials, public meet to discuss 'expectations' ahead of Mifflin Street Block Party
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
Archival photo of the Wisconsin Capitol Building from State Street.
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.
HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Tuition hike will offload university financial pressures, may strain student budgets, expert says
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.
UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing
PROFS open forum discuss funding challenges for flagship universities. April 24, 2024.
PROFS panel calls for de-politicization of higher education at public forum
Haia Al Zein is spearheading an effort to create a physical space for MENA students on the University of Wisconsin campus. Photo courtesy of Haia Al Zein.
UW student Haia Al Zein spearheads effort to establish MENA student center on campus
Image of Kari Byron courtesy of WUD Distinguished Lecture Series.
MythBusters 'Crash Test Girl' Kari Byron shares lessons from life as sculptor-turned-STEM advocate
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *