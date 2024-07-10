Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses
by Ava McNarney July 10, 2024
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
by Sami BitatJuly 6, 2024
Wisconsin legislators and reproductive rights advocates gather for a roundtable discussion. June 24, 2024.
Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Warren held events in Madison surrounding reproductive rights. Here's what to know.
by Margaret Shreiner and Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
Firearm violence declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
by Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign outside Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Monona Terrace National Space and Missile Materials Symposium
by Sami BitatJune 27, 2024
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Anna KristoffJune 22, 2024
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses

PHMDC urges overdose recognition, offers resources
by Ava McNarney
July 10, 2024
Ahmad Hamid
The Badger Herald archival photo of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. April 26, 2020.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an overdose spike alert Tuesday afternoon after a higher-than-expected increase in drug overdoses in Dane County on July 8.

Two people died and at least six people experienced an overdose on Monday, according to the alert.

“This is more overdoses than we usually see in our community,” the alert read. 

In the past week, PHMDC has also seen an increase in reports of drowsiness and sleepiness caused by the use of meth and crack cocaine. These are uncommon symptoms for using these drugs, indicating the possibility that there is another substance mixed into them.

The alert urged first responders, healthcare providers and people who use drugs and their families to be aware of the increased risk in the community.

Individuals should always call 911 if they suspect an overdose. Signs of an overdose include pale, sweaty or clammy skin, blue lips or fingertips, slow or irregular breathing and difficulty waking up, according to the alert.

PHMDC’s Syringe Services Program offers free safer use supplies like fentanyl test strips and nasal Narcan in a non-judgemental space at their locations at 2705 E. Washington Ave. and 2300 S. Park St., Suite 2010. Hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

Resources regarding overdose response:

  • Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-622-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov
  • National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731
  • For treatment and recovery resources, contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County: (608) 267-2244
