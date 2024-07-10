Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an overdose spike alert Tuesday afternoon after a higher-than-expected increase in drug overdoses in Dane County on July 8.

Two people died and at least six people experienced an overdose on Monday, according to the alert.

“This is more overdoses than we usually see in our community,” the alert read.

Advertisements

In the past week, PHMDC has also seen an increase in reports of drowsiness and sleepiness caused by the use of meth and crack cocaine. These are uncommon symptoms for using these drugs, indicating the possibility that there is another substance mixed into them.

The alert urged first responders, healthcare providers and people who use drugs and their families to be aware of the increased risk in the community.

Individuals should always call 911 if they suspect an overdose. Signs of an overdose include pale, sweaty or clammy skin, blue lips or fingertips, slow or irregular breathing and difficulty waking up, according to the alert.

PHMDC’s Syringe Services Program offers free safer use supplies like fentanyl test strips and nasal Narcan in a non-judgemental space at their locations at 2705 E. Washington Ave. and 2300 S. Park St., Suite 2010. Hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Resources regarding overdose response:

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-622-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov

National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731

For treatment and recovery resources, contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County: (608) 267-2244

Badger Recovery , a program for students in or considering recovery from substance use: [email protected]

University Health Services alcohol and other drug misuse prevention information

To register for End Overdose online Opioid Overdose Response Training