Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
MFD establishes perimeter around 300 N Broom St block after underground explosion lifts manhole cover from the ground, June 17, 2024.
Two construction workers injured after downtown underground explosion
by Sami BitatJune 19, 2024
Afrofuturist mural inside Gamma Ray Bar. June 13, 2024.
Gamma Ray Bar invites Madison to sing along
by Ava McNarneyJune 16, 2024
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
by Sami BitatJune 15, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
by Cat CarrollJune 12, 2024
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
by Anna Kristoff and Ava McNarneyJune 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
by Margaret ShreinerJune 10, 2024
Advertisements

Two construction workers injured after downtown underground explosion

Firefighters witness an explosion lift a manhole cover from the ground, other manholes showing smoke
by Sami Bitat
June 19, 2024
MFD+establishes+perimeter+around+300+N+Broom+St+block+after+underground+explosion+lifts+manhole+cover+from+the+ground%2C+June+17%2C+2024.+
Sami Bitat
MFD establishes perimeter around 300 N Broom St block after underground explosion lifts manhole cover from the ground, June 17, 2024.

Two construction workers have been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening fire-related injuries after an underground explosion occurred Wednesday in the 300 N. Broom Street area.

Public Information Officer of the Madison Fire Department Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were dispatched to 301 N. Broom Street at 7:52 A.M. after several witnesses reported a possible fire and manholes showing smoke.

“The reports came from the 300 block of Broom Street as well as the 300 block of Gorham Street,” Schuster said. “Our firefighters arrived within a couple of minutes and they saw the same smoke coming from the manhole covers”

Advertisements

While on scene, firefighters witnessed an underground explosion that generated enough force to knock one of the manhole covers up onto the street, Schuster said.

Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation

The firefighters then checked a nearby apartment building which is currently under construction for signs of fire, Schuster said.

The firefighters reported lingering smoke in the apartment’s lower level but no signs of fire or damage. No signs of smoke or fire were found on the other floors. The smoke coming from the manholes had also cleared, indicating no active fire underground, Schuster said.

“There was no firefight that occurred,” Schuster said. “It was rather that this explosion happened, there was a presence of smoke seen in the area, then it all dissipated.”

The explosion is suspected to be electrical in nature, but the fire department hasn’t yet identified what exactly caused the incident, Schuster said.

Madison Gas and Electric was requested to the scene and is currently conducting an investigation.

Streets in the area remain closed as the MFD and MGE continue their investigation.

Advertisements
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
City Finance Director David Schmiedicke presents at a city budget engagement session in front of Madison citizens and alders. May 30, 2024.
City budget engagement event addresses $24 million structural deficit
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison, Frontliners
Meriter union, management reach agreement following weeks of negotiation
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD responds to disorderly conduct incident Wednesday night
Madison Police Department is investigating property damage involving a flipped car at the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 27, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing
Railroad tracks
City of Madison discusses plans for future passenger train station
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
Survey released to gauge student feelings on housing market
More in Featured
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Board of Regents approves Universities of Wisconsin's 2024-25 operating budget
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation
The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Study highlights UW’s economic challenges, opportunities for growth
Study highlights UW’s economic challenges, opportunities for growth
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *