Two construction workers injured after downtown underground explosion

Two construction workers have been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening fire-related injuries after an underground explosion occurred Wednesday in the 300 N. Broom Street area.

Public Information Officer of the Madison Fire Department Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were dispatched to 301 N. Broom Street at 7:52 A.M. after several witnesses reported a possible fire and manholes showing smoke.

“The reports came from the 300 block of Broom Street as well as the 300 block of Gorham Street,” Schuster said. “Our firefighters arrived within a couple of minutes and they saw the same smoke coming from the manhole covers”

While on scene, firefighters witnessed an underground explosion that generated enough force to knock one of the manhole covers up onto the street, Schuster said.

The firefighters then checked a nearby apartment building which is currently under construction for signs of fire, Schuster said.

The firefighters reported lingering smoke in the apartment’s lower level but no signs of fire or damage. No signs of smoke or fire were found on the other floors. The smoke coming from the manholes had also cleared, indicating no active fire underground, Schuster said.

“There was no firefight that occurred,” Schuster said. “It was rather that this explosion happened, there was a presence of smoke seen in the area, then it all dissipated.”

The explosion is suspected to be electrical in nature, but the fire department hasn’t yet identified what exactly caused the incident, Schuster said.

Madison Gas and Electric was requested to the scene and is currently conducting an investigation.

Streets in the area remain closed as the MFD and MGE continue their investigation.