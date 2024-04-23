UW ranked second for production of Peace Corps volunteers 26th year in a row

For the 26th year in a row, the University of Wisconsin was ranked second in a ranking of colleges and universities that have provided the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers, according to an April 17 release of rankings.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, director of external relations for the International Division at UW Maj Fischer said the university’s high ranking follows a long tradition of UW graduates volunteering in the Peace Corps. Fischer pointed to strong Peace Corps recruitment efforts, and a commitment to service through the Wisconsin Idea as reasons for the high number of UW students who become Peace Corps volunteers.

Fischer added that UW’s robust area studies courses and wide range of language offerings help prepare and interest students in joining the Peace Corps.

On campus, the Peace Corps maintains a campus recruitment office, which further boosts enrollment, Fischer said. Through the recruitment office, students can attend Peace Corps application workshops, panel discussions with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and drop-in office hours.

Fischer said many students find joining the Peace Corps to be a valuable experience, finding support both prior to, during and following service.

“Peace Corps is a great opportunity to not only explore a new part of the world and build life-long relationships with both host-country partners and fellow Peace Corps Volunteers, but it is also an excellent training program for future careers and study,” Fischer said.