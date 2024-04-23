Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
WEI history and future of energy presentation. April 23, 2024.
Earth Fest panel highlights history, legacy of UW energy research
by Naomi OlsenApril 23, 2024
Bascom Hall. April 23, 2024.
Fifth annual 'Day of the Badger' raises record-breaking $1.7 million in donations
by Zindzi FrederickApril 23, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo. June 2023. Photo by Cat Carroll.
UW ranked second for production of Peace Corps volunteers 26th year in a row
by Aiden MellonApril 23, 2024
A student walks up the hill at Camp Randall Veteran Park.
Student veterans continue to push for campus facility honoring military community
by Anna KristoffApril 23, 2024
Bascom Hill. April 23, 2024.
Wisconsin RISE-EARTH initiative to improve UW’s sustainability efforts
by Allie WoldenbergApril 23, 2024
NYT food reporter Priya Krishna on UW campus. April 22, 2024.
New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna shares personal journey in APIDA Heritage Month keynote event
by Sheng LeeApril 23, 2024
Advertisements

UW ranked second for production of Peace Corps volunteers 26th year in a row

Campus efforts, service benefits contribute to high number of volunteers
by Aiden Mellon
April 23, 2024
The+Badger+Herald+archival+photo.+June+2023.+Photo+by+Cat+Carroll.
The Badger Herald archival photo. June 2023. Photo by Cat Carroll.

For the 26th year in a row, the University of Wisconsin was ranked second in a ranking of colleges and universities that have provided the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers, according to an April 17 release of rankings.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, director of external relations for the International Division at UW Maj Fischer said the university’s high ranking follows a long tradition of UW graduates volunteering in the Peace Corps. Fischer pointed to strong Peace Corps recruitment efforts, and a commitment to service through the Wisconsin Idea as reasons for the high number of UW students who become Peace Corps volunteers.

Fischer added that UW’s robust area studies courses and wide range of language offerings help prepare and interest students in joining the Peace Corps.

Advertisements

On campus, the Peace Corps maintains a campus recruitment office, which further boosts enrollment, Fischer said. Through the recruitment office, students can attend Peace Corps application workshops, panel discussions with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and drop-in office hours.

Fischer said many students find joining the Peace Corps to be a valuable experience, finding support both prior to, during and following service.

“Peace Corps is a great opportunity to not only explore a new part of the world and build life-long relationships with both host-country partners and fellow Peace Corps Volunteers, but it is also an excellent training program for future careers and study,” Fischer said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Bascom Hall. April 23, 2024.
Fifth annual 'Day of the Badger' raises record-breaking $1.7 million in donations
A student walks up the hill at Camp Randall Veteran Park.
Student veterans continue to push for campus facility honoring military community
Bascom Hill. April 23, 2024.
Wisconsin RISE-EARTH initiative to improve UW’s sustainability efforts
NYT food reporter Priya Krishna on UW campus. April 22, 2024.
New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna shares personal journey in APIDA Heritage Month keynote event
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin at the spring 2024 student media roundtable, April 23, 2024.
Mnookin talks campus affinity spaces, protests, student government at student media event
Red tulips begin to bloom in W shaped planter on University Avenue, outside of the Mosse Humanities Building.
UW paid parental leave program reflects decades of work by unions, employees
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *