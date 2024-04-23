Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Bascom Hall. April 23, 2024.
Fifth annual 'Day of the Badger' raises record-breaking $1.7 million in donations
by Zindzi FrederickApril 23, 2024
Student veterans continue to push for campus facility honoring military community
by Anna KristoffApril 23, 2024
Bascom Hill. April 23, 2024.
Wisconsin RISE-EARTH initiative to improve UW's sustainability efforts
by Allie WoldenbergApril 23, 2024
NYT food reporter Priya Krishna on UW campus. April 22, 2024.
New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna shares personal journey in APIDA Heritage Month keynote event
by Sheng LeeApril 23, 2024
Softball: Underclassmen provide spark in all aspects of gameplay for Wisconsin
by Jake KilanderApril 23, 2024
Disparities among UW athletic programs show need for promotion of women's sports
by Jack RogersApril 23, 2024
Students advocate for distinct, permanent facility at Tuesday listening session
by Anna Kristoff
April 23, 2024
Paige Valley
A student walks up the hill at Camp Randall Veteran Park.

University of Wisconsin–Madison Student Veterans of America met with campus administrators Tuesday for a listening session that discussed the organization’s proposed campus facility to honor the military-affiliated community.

In an April 16 statement sent to UW–Madison administrators, graduate student and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and military diplomat Jim Gingras proposed a permanent space in Camp Randall Memorial Park where the military-affiliated community can connect and recognize Wisconsin veterans. The facility would include a lounge, fitness center, offices and space for three ROTC units.

“Camp Randall, known primarily as a football stadium, is also Wisconsin’s most historic military site,” Gingras said. “Over 70,000 soldiers passed through its gates during the Civil War.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin at the spring 2024 student media roundtable, April 23, 2024.
Mnookin talks campus affinity spaces, protests, student government at student media event

At the Tuesday listening session, UW–Madison senior director of state relations and statewide outreach Crystal Potts said emphasized the importance of educating the greater community on the history and significance of Camp Randall. Potts suggested naming an architectural element of the upcoming Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center — The Shell — renovation project as a veteran memorial.

UW–Madison student veteran Abygail Boyle said Tuesday the project must include a distinct space for community educational programming in order to preserve and support military history long term. Gringas added the facility should include the only untouched plot of land from the original Camp Randall military training site.

“That space is so valuable that the commensurate level of honoring needs to be significant,” Gringas said. “So, Crystal, though those are all really nice ideas … those aren’t the central focus.”

Currently, in order to add any additional facilities on Camp Randall Memorial Park, there would need to be explicit permission from the Wisconsin State Legislature, UW–Madison associate vice chancellor of facilities and planning management Cindy Torstveit said. It is a long process that must be included in the 2025-2027 UW System Capital Budget, Torstveit said.

Recently, UW–Madison submitted their proposal to the UW System Board of Regents — who will vote on it in August. UW–Madison will also bring their plan to the June Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs meeting.

Students and community members can sign an online petition to support SVA’s proposal for a permanent facility dedicated to the military-affiliated community.

