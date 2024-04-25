UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing

The University of Wisconsin Police Department notified students Thursday of a battery that occurred on campus Wednesday. UWPD is investigating the situation that occurred on the sidewalk outside Grainger Hall around 8 p.m.

In an email to students, UWPD said a bystander witnessed a male perpetrator run up to a female victim. The perpetrator grabbed the victim by the throat and struck the victim multiple times, the email said.

At the time students were notified, the victim had not contacted UWPD about the incident. UWPD encouraged students to always be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups when possible and to call 911 if they observe something dangerous.

The notification was sent to students under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to disclose certain crime statistics to students.