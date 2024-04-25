Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Breaking: UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.
UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing
by Cat CarrollApril 25, 2024
PROFS open forum discuss funding challenges for flagship universities. April 24, 2024.
PROFS panel calls for de-politicization of higher education at public forum
by Sheng LeeApril 25, 2024
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
by Sammie GarrityApril 25, 2024
Haia Al Zein is spearheading an effort to create a physical space for MENA students on the University of Wisconsin campus. Photo courtesy of Haia Al Zein.
UW student Haia Al Zein spearheads effort to establish MENA student center on campus
by Blake ThorApril 25, 2024
Under a new agreement, Porchlight, Inc. will move to a new location and student housing will be built in its place. April 2024.
New partnership promises new homeless, student housing in Madison
by Brianna DavisApril 25, 2024
People of UW: Association for Women in Communications President talks empowering women, elevating careers in male-dominated fields
People of UW: Association for Women in Communications President talks empowering women, elevating careers in male-dominated fields
by Nyssa ConnettApril 25, 2024
UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing

Students notified of incident, encouraged to take safety precautions
by Cat Carroll
April 25, 2024
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department notified students Thursday of a battery that occurred on campus Wednesday. UWPD is investigating the situation that occurred on the sidewalk outside Grainger Hall around 8 p.m.

In an email to students, UWPD said a bystander witnessed a male perpetrator run up to a female victim. The perpetrator grabbed the victim by the throat and struck the victim multiple times, the email said.

At the time students were notified, the victim had not contacted UWPD about the incident. UWPD encouraged students to always be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups when possible and to call 911 if they observe something dangerous.

The notification was sent to students under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to disclose certain crime statistics to students.

