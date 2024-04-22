College of Engineering dean to step down after overseeing improvements to program

Ian Robertson, Dean of the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, announced Monday morning he will step down from his position once a successor has been chosen. Robertson served as the college’s ninth dean for 11 years, and will continue to serve as a faculty member in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, according to UW News.

During his tenure, Robertson has overseen strategic investments in the college’s educational programming by hiring and recognizing leading faculty. Under his leadership, the college hired more than 130 faculty, bringing the total number of engineering faculty to nearly 220. Robertson has also worked to expand the number of professorships the college offers faculty, allowing the college to “recruit, retain and award the best faculty at all levels,” UW News said.

Robertson has also advocated for upgrades to the college’s facilities — namely a new engineering building. The improved educational and research facilities will enable the college to best prepare engineering students for work beyond graduation.

In a Monday UW News press release, UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said she was grateful for Robertson’s commitment to the College of Engineering. Mnookin emphasized how Robertson’s dedication to making an engineering education widely accessible will benefit the state of Wisconsin in years to come.

“His commitment to the growth and success of the College of Engineering over the last decade, by investing in the people and infrastructure necessary to its success, will continue to be felt across Wisconsin and beyond for many years to come,” Mnookin said.

In the coming weeks, UW will conduct a nationwide search for the college’s new dean.

Robertson expressed gratitude to the students, faculty and alumni he has worked with during his time at the helm of the College of Engineering.

“I am profoundly grateful for the privilege of leading this extraordinary college,” Robertson said.