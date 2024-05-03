Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Badger Herald archival photo of University Health Services. November 15, 2023.
Report finds link between civic engagement, community health
by Sarah BelinMay 3, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Badgers fill wing need, swoop in on John Tonje
Men’s Basketball: Badgers fill wing need, swoop in on John Tonje
by Cameron WilhornMay 3, 2024
The UW Arboretum accepts volunteers for plant-related tasks this summer. May 2, 2024.
How to give back during your summer vacation in Madison
by Macy McKeehenMay 3, 2024
Fifth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 3, 2024.
Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning
by The Badger HeraldMay 3, 2024
SSFC begins 31st session May 2
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership
by Anna KristoffMay 2, 2024
Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show. May 1, 2024.
Runway of Dreams hosts first independent Adaptive Runway Show
by Aiden MellonMay 2, 2024
Advertisements

Report finds link between civic engagement, community health

Insights from CHR&R’s national findings report reveal connection between civic infrastructure, engagement
by Sarah Belin
May 3, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+University+Health+Services.+November+15%2C+2023.
Cat Carroll
Badger Herald archival photo of University Health Services. November 15, 2023.

According to this year’s County Health Rankings and Roadmaps’ National Findings Report, communities with well-resourced civic infrastructure and accessible information environments tend to have better health outcomes.

CHR&R is a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute program that highlights the differences in health between and within communities. The program provides strategies and resources to support communities in implementing evidence-based solutions that address core structural health barriers.

In this year’s national report, CHR&R concentrated on civic health, which specifically focuses on the relationship between civic participation and health and considers the opportunities people have to participate in their communities. Civic health also involves civic infrastructures which are the structures that promote or prevent civic engagement.

Advertisements

Included in the report were three key findings. The counties with well-resourced civic spaces such as community centers, schools and parks demonstrate high community engagement in decision-making processes and social connections. Regions in the country that enforce structural barriers to civic health, such as restrictive voting laws, tend to lack the civic infrastructure and means to engage in issues affecting community health. These areas are often those with a history of structural racism and disinvestment. And areas with accessible information environments such as the internet and libraries offer more economic and social opportunities for positive health outcomes.

Second annual Borghesi-Mellon workshop Psychedelic Pasts, Presents and Futures at D.C. Smith Greenhouse. April 26, 2024.
Center for Humanities hosts second annual greenhouse tour on psychedelic plants
Archival photo of raindrops on a window, taken April 3, 2017.
What to expect from La Niña summer
Image of Kari Byron courtesy of WUD Distinguished Lecture Series.
MythBusters 'Crash Test Girl' Kari Byron shares lessons from life as sculptor-turned-STEM advocate
WEI history and future of energy presentation. April 23, 2024.
Earth Fest panel highlights history, legacy of UW energy research

Wisconsin county health data reflects similar findings. The corridor of counties in Southern Wisconsin — Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Columbia, Washington and Waukesha — are among those with the best health outcomes in the state. Counties with lower life expectancy and worse health outcomes include Milwaukee, Menominee and Forrest. UW community and environmental sociology assistant professor Malia Jones pointed out how the patterns refute common perceptions of rural versus urban health.

“If you look at Wisconsin, our most urban place, Milwaukee, and our most rural places are doing equally poorly compared to suburbs, and there are structural reasons for that,” Jones said.

Milwaukee has a history of being among the most segregated cities in the country, Jones said, noting that even to this day, the vast majority of people who are Black and Latino in Wisconsin live in Milwaukee County. It’s important to consider the extent to which Milwaukee County residents are civically engaged and represented in local and state governments.

The CHR&R Report provides evidence-based actions communities can take to enable people to participate, connect and stay informed about civic life. Recommendations center around youth civics education, public libraries, broadband initiatives to expand access to high-speed internet and participatory budgeting, which allows community members to determine public spending.

Jones said in addition to releasing a yearly county health ranking report, CHR&R provides a What Works for Health database which offers evidence-based strategies to help improve specific community health outcomes.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Fifth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 3, 2024.
Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning
SSFC begins 31st session May 2
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership
Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show. May 1, 2024.
Runway of Dreams hosts first independent Adaptive Runway Show
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.
Day four: Protesters remain on Library Mall for fourth day, no police action taken
The crowd of protesters at the encampment demonstration on Library Mall grew to the largest it had been all week Wednesday. May 2, 2024.
The encampment at UW remains despite efforts to remove it. Here’s what to know.
More in Science News
Second annual Borghesi-Mellon workshop Psychedelic Pasts, Presents and Futures at D.C. Smith Greenhouse. April 26, 2024.
Center for Humanities hosts second annual greenhouse tour on psychedelic plants
Archival photo of raindrops on a window, taken April 3, 2017.
What to expect from La Niña summer
Image of Kari Byron courtesy of WUD Distinguished Lecture Series.
MythBusters 'Crash Test Girl' Kari Byron shares lessons from life as sculptor-turned-STEM advocate
WEI history and future of energy presentation. April 23, 2024.
Earth Fest panel highlights history, legacy of UW energy research
Earth Day celebrations to take place across campus this week
Earth Day celebrations to take place across campus this week
Healthcare in prisons remains insufficient for treating physical and mental health conditions.
Overburdened, undersupported: Healthcare in carceral system remains insufficient
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *