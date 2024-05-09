Family+nutrition+program+receives+increased+federal+funding

Aiming to bolster nutritional support for vulnerable populations, the Biden administration recently announced updates to food prescriptions and secured enhanced funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

This federal program, operated under the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, serves as a lifeline for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and also infants and young children up to age five who are identified as being at nutritional risk, according to USDA.

According to the USDA, the core mission of the WIC program is to safeguard the health of these vulnerable demographics by providing nutritious foods to supplement their diets. WIC also offers crucial information on healthy eating practices including breastfeeding promotion and support and facilitating referrals to essential healthcare services. WIC has been in place in Wisconsin since 2013, but the program has experienced a decline in annual participation each year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

University of Wisconsin assistant professor Andrew Stevens said WIC caters specifically to low-income individuals who are nutritionally at risk. WIC serves 53% of all infants born in the U.S., which shows the program’s broad impact on early childhood nutrition, according to Stevens.

The benefits provided by the WIC program are multifaceted, Stevens said. Participants receive supplemental nutritious foods that are tailored to the specific nutritional needs of their health status and age group. They benefit from nutrition education and counseling sessions held at WIC clinics, where they are equipped with the knowledge and tools to make informed dietary choices. Specifically, lactation consultants and breastfeeding peer counselors help young mothers meet their breastfeeding goals, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

WIC facilitates screening and referrals to other crucial health, welfare and social services, ensuring participants have access to comprehensive support beyond just food assistance, according to Dane County Public Health.

UW food science professor Bradley Bolling said unlike needs-based funding for every eligible individual, WIC is funded by federal grants. This means the program receives funding allocations from Congress annually. This contrasts larger programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, where funds are disbursed directly to eligible individuals based on demonstrated need, according to Stevens. WIC still works on a needs-based system, but it is guaranteed funding by Congress.

“We know that there are millions of people with insecurity … this program provides those benefits to groups, we know it works,” Bolling said.

The recent updates to the WIC program include changes to the types of foods that can be purchased under the program, according to Stevens. For instance, the Biden administration instituted decreased allowance for juices and certain types of milk, according to Stevens. WIC applied a diverse array of alternatives to these drinks, which focus more on nutritional value and can still accommodate dietary needs of many participants.

Under the new changes, participants can also buy more fruits and vegetables and have the flexibility to try new varieties of produce due to the administration increasing the cash-value benefit amounts, according to USDA. This is intended to create the opportunity for participants to buy culturally relevant and non-allergen foods that are also nutritional.

The implications of these updates and increased funding are far-reaching. According to Stevens, nationally, the enhanced support provided by the revamped food prescriptions and the bolstered funding for WIC are expected to significantly improve the health outcomes of low-income pregnant individuals, breastfeeding mothers and young children. By prioritizing access to nutritious foods, education and vital healthcare services, the Biden administration’s initiatives stand to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of Americans who rely on WIC for nutritional support.

In Wisconsin, these developments hold particular significance for parents and children in the state. With a large portion of the population eligible for WIC benefits, the increased funding ensures more families can access essential nutritional assistance.

These changes come as another step towards accessibility of the WIC program. Though WIC annually serves about six million women and children, this is only half of the eligible population in America, so WIC changed its enrollment methods to include both in-person and virtual methods in 2023 to increase their support for eligible families, according to USDA.

For those in Wisconsin, the program’s commitment to increased accessibility and cultural competency will result in widespread nutritional and family health benefits.