Men’s Basketball: Badgers fill wing need, swoop in on John Tonje

After watching teams poach the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s best players for the first month and change of portal action, head coach Greg Gard had a response Thursday — reeling in the former University of Missouri basketball player John Tonje.

He’s the third member of a quickly-assembled 2024 transfer class for Wisconsin, joining Camren Hunter and Xavier Amos as newcomers — each of whom have committed in the past four days.

Tonje’s pledge came as a shock to many, as he previously intended to play for the University of New Mexico this upcoming season. The Badgers had no reported connections to the grad transfer prior to his de-commitment from the Lobos.

Tonje only played in eight games (four starts) in 2023-24 — his only season with the Tigers — as his year was cut short due to an off-season foot injury he never healed from. He averaged 2.6 points in 9.8 minutes per contest.

While it’s unclear if the injury was the reason behind his limited role, he drew praise from Missouri head coach Dennis Gates over the summer and was primed to be a major contributor for the Tigers. Of course, that never came to fruition.

Instead, UW fans who wish to learn more about the grad transfer will have to fire up his 2022-23 tape. He spent his first four seasons with Colorado State, capping off his Rams career with a 33-start campaign, with averages of 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on 47/39/82 shooting splits.

He’s a solid defender who can attack off the dribble and is tough to stop once he gets downhill. With the Rams, he frequently ran off screens for drawn-up 3-point looks and excelled in spot-up shots.

Tonje can score at all three levels and has a deep bag when it comes to finishing moves. Though he shouldn’t be relied upon as a primary ball-handler, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and can consistently get to his spots.

At 6-foot-6, Tonje should fill some of the gaps left behind by guard AJ Storr’s departure. He’s a plus athlete with a strong offensive game. While he shouldn’t be expected to step into a role as prominent as Storr’s, Tonje’s basketball IQ, 3-point prowess and 215-pound frame will provide value for a Badger squad that was in desperate need for a two-way wing.

Entering his sixth season of collegiate hoops, Tonje becomes the eldest player on a Badger team that’s gotten significantly younger this offseason and should be an immediate impact player for Gard.

Following Tonje’s arrival, the Badgers will have filled 14 of the possible 15 roster spots for 2024-25. But, Gard and company have still been active in the portal in recent days, so Badger faithful shouldn’t rule out another transfer addition.