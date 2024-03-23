Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison
by Cameron WilhornMarch 23, 2024
Sunset at the Lakeshore Preserve.
How to make the best of spring break if you are staying on campus
by Akhilesh PeddiMarch 22, 2024
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
by Nadia TijanMarch 22, 2024
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
UW announces new certificate program in Arabic language and culture
by Haia al ZeinMarch 22, 2024
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
MFD implements new initiative to break opioid addiction cycle
by Sarah BelinMarch 22, 2024
Increased security funding for Republican National Convention must prompt intense police training
Increased security funding for Republican National Convention must prompt intense police training
by Emily OttenMarch 22, 2024
Advertisements

Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falters in first round of NCAA Tournament, loses 72–61 to James Madison

Early turnovers, poor shooting dooms Badgers in Brooklyn
by Cameron Wilhorn
March 23, 2024
Men%E2%80%99s+Basketball%3A+Wisconsin+falters+in+first+round+of+NCAA+Tournament%2C+loses+72%E2%80%9361+to+James+Madison
Soren Goldsmith

After storming through the Big Ten Tournament to the championship game, fans of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team likely spent this week wondering which version of UW would show up in Brooklyn on Friday — the one that shined in Minneapolis, or the one that went 2-6 in February.

They were harshly greeted by the Badgers of February.

From the opening tip, it was clear UW wasn’t going to be able to cruise by the Dukes. James Madison came out buzzing with energy. flying around the court defensively and making UW work for every rebound, pass and shot.

Advertisements

James Madison’s physicality and intensity resulted in a season-high 19 UW turnovers, of which the Dukes turned into 27 points. In the first 10 minutes of play, the Badgers coughed up nine turnovers and went 2-for-9 from the field to place themselves down 18–5. Fifteen of the Dukes’ points came off Badgers’ turnovers.

On possessions where UW did get off a shot, they failed to cash in on the easy ones, finishing 6-for-16 on layups — including several open misses — and going 11-for-30 (36.6%) on shots inside the arc. At the charity stripe, they went 15-for-23 (65.2%) despite entering the contest shooting 75.9% on free throws.

From a defensive standpoint, UW was fighting an uphill battle throughout the first half with all its turnovers. However, the Badgers held its ground—keeping the Dukes to 33 points on 31 field goal attempts in the period.

But, putting up their fewest first-half points of the season (20), which was matched solely by James Madison’s points off turnovers and starting the game 6-for-21 from the field, the Badgers defensive efforts were all for naught.

Mens Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls short of program’s fourth Big Ten Tournament Championship 93–87 to Illinois
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls short of program’s fourth Big Ten Tournament Championship 93–87 to Illinois
Mens Basketball: All you need to know before UW’s eighth championship appearance
Men's Basketball: All you need to know before UW’s eighth championship appearance
Mens Basketball: Badgers upset top-seeded Purdue 76–75 in overtime to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship
Men's Basketball: Badgers upset top-seeded Purdue 76–75 in overtime to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

A hot streak from 3-point land in the second half gave the team an opportunity to comeback, making seven of its 15 three-point attempts in the period, with five makes coming from guard Max Klesmit alone.

After pulling the difference to six with 8:55 to play, Klesmit found daylight on a dribble-drive to the rim but had his uncontested lay-in roll out. Rebounded by JMU, the Dukes pushed the ball in transition and found Noah Freidel on the wing to bury an open 3-pointer. The five-point swing pushed the James Madison advantage back to nine instead of bringing the Badgers to within four and UW never recovered.

Klesmit’s second-half hot streak placed him atop the box score in points for the Badgers with 18. Guard AJ Storr finished with 13 points (5-for-14 FG, 0-for-3 3Pt) and forward Steven Crowl generated a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. UW was outpaced 21-7 in bench points as the second unit combined to go 1-of-6 from the field. Forward Tyler Wahl was quiet in his last game for the Badgers, with the outgoing senior logging five points (1-for-5 FG), seven rebounds and three assists while he battled through a nagging knee injury picked up during the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite putting up 72 points, the Dukes didn’t have a single player hit 15 points, picking up 14 from Sun Belt Player of the Year Terrence Edwards Jr., 12 points and nine rebounds from T.J. Bickerstaff and 12 points from Julien Wooden. Michael Green III also accounted for 11 points off the bench.

The Badgers elimination meant that they would miss the Sweet 16 for a seventh consecutive season. Since the 2016-17 campaign, UW owns a NCAA tournament record of 2-3, having qualified for the Big Dance in five of those seven seasons, including the 2020 tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19.

All in all, UW ends its rollercoaster campaign with a 22-14 record and peaked as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll after beginning the season unranked. The team should be full of familiar faces for 2024-25 with Wahl being the only player set to graduate. Despite this, the transfer portal could result in some roster shake-ups this offseason.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
In-person absentee voting continues through March 31 for spring election
Students in teacher education program express concern over student teaching end date
Students in teacher education program express concern over student teaching end date
BCycles are available outside of Union South.
Electric micromobility raises safety concerns, need for campus infrastructure changes
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls short of program’s fourth Big Ten Tournament Championship 93–87 to Illinois
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls short of program’s fourth Big Ten Tournament Championship 93–87 to Illinois
Mens Basketball: All you need to know before UW’s eighth championship appearance
Men's Basketball: All you need to know before UW’s eighth championship appearance
Mens Basketball: Badgers upset top-seeded Purdue 76–75 in overtime to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship
Men's Basketball: Badgers upset top-seeded Purdue 76–75 in overtime to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship
More in Men's Basketball
Mens Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin to take on James Madison in first round of March Madness
Men’s Basketball: Badgers overcome slow start, down Northwestern 70–61 in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
Men’s Basketball: Badgers overcome slow start, down Northwestern 70–61 in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
Men’s Basketball: Badgers catch fire, cruise to 87–56 win over Maryland
Men’s Basketball: Badgers catch fire, cruise to 87–56 win over Maryland
Men’s Basketball: Big Ten tournament preview, what to know for No. 5 seeded Badgers’ trip to Minneapolis
Men’s Basketball: Big Ten tournament preview, what to know for No. 5 seeded Badgers’ trip to Minneapolis
AreaRED builds interactive student section at mens basketball events
AreaRED builds interactive student section at men's basketball events
Men’s Basketball: Badgers hang with No. 3 Purdue, cannot overcome shooting woes
Men’s Basketball: Badgers hang with No. 3 Purdue, cannot overcome shooting woes
More in Sports
Womens History Month: 50 years of womens sports at UW
Women's History Month: 50 years of women's sports at UW
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin continues season with WNIT bid, awaits winner in first round bye
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin continues season with WNIT bid, awaits winner in first round bye
Crazylegs Classic: Iconic race returns to UW for 42nd year
Crazylegs Classic: Iconic race returns to UW for 42nd year
Softball: Wisconsin picks up two wins Saturday, goes 2-3 in weekend in Baltimore
Softball: Wisconsin picks up two wins Saturday, goes 2-3 in weekend in Baltimore
Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin takes down St. Lawrence, advances to Frozen Four
Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin takes down St. Lawrence, advances to Frozen Four
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *