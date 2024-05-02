SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership

The Student Services Financial Committee met Thursday for the first meeting of the 31st session. Student Judiciary Chief Justice Tyler Herman led the meeting as officers had yet to be elected.

SSFC swore in 14 new members, and then all the representatives voted to elect their chair, vice chair and secretary.

The committee allotted each candidate three minutes to give a speech stating why they should be elected.

Former Rep. Elijah Lin ran for chair of SSFC, aiming to prioritize timely presentations and host office hours in order to promote an open environment for members.

“I’m a dedicated advocate for students and truly am thoughtful about bringing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility no matter what I’m doing,” Lin said.

Rep. Chloe Shomo nominated Lin, who was unanimously elected as chair as the only nominee.

Rep. Jake Wesner ran for vice chair. In his speech, Wesner highlighted his experience in budgeting and working with contractual agreements. Wesner also said he would ensure students have access to affordable public transportation.

The committee unanimously nominated Wesner for vice chair and Rep. Rishita Kilaru for secretary.

The committee appointed Aiden Culver as the Student Transportation Board Representative, Shomo as the Union Council Representative and Muaz Salem as the Healthcare Advisory Committee Representative.

Wesner nominated Saif Ahmed for Recreation and Wellbeing Board Representative, but Ahmed declined the nomination, so the SSFC will revisit the position’s election in the fall.

Lastly, SSFC approved a draft of their 2024-25 calendar. The committee voted to move their meeting time to Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m.

SSFC will resume meetings during the fall 2024 semester.