SSFC begins 31st session May 2
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership
by Anna KristoffMay 2, 2024
Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show. May 1, 2024.
Runway of Dreams hosts first independent Adaptive Runway Show
by Aiden MellonMay 2, 2024
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester
by Sophia ScolmanMay 2, 2024
Eviction rates in Dane County in 2023 were double those in 2022. April 28, 2024.
Eviction policies must change as filings soar
by Aanika ParikhMay 2, 2024
Badger womens volleyball versus the University of Miami. December 1, 2023.
Take a look inside Big Ten Plus broadcasting
by Jordyn GroverMay 2, 2024
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.
Live updates: Protesters demonstrate on Library Mall for fourth straight day
by The Badger HeraldMay 2, 2024
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership

Committee elects new representatives, discusses calendar for next academic year
by Anna Kristoff
May 2, 2024
Anna Kristoff
SSFC begins 31st session May 2

The Student Services Financial Committee met Thursday for the first meeting of the 31st session. Student Judiciary Chief Justice Tyler Herman led the meeting as officers had yet to be elected.

SSFC swore in 14 new members, and then all the representatives voted to elect their chair, vice chair and secretary.

The committee allotted each candidate three minutes to give a speech stating why they should be elected.

Former Rep. Elijah Lin ran for chair of SSFC, aiming to prioritize timely presentations and host office hours in order to promote an open environment for members.

“I’m a dedicated advocate for students and truly am thoughtful about bringing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility no matter what I’m doing,” Lin said.

Rep. Chloe Shomo nominated Lin, who was unanimously elected as chair as the only nominee.

Rep. Jake Wesner ran for vice chair. In his speech, Wesner highlighted his experience in budgeting and working with contractual agreements. Wesner also said he would ensure students have access to affordable public transportation.

The committee unanimously nominated Wesner for vice chair and Rep. Rishita Kilaru for secretary.

The committee appointed Aiden Culver as the Student Transportation Board Representative, Shomo as the Union Council Representative and Muaz Salem as the Healthcare Advisory Committee Representative.

Wesner nominated Saif Ahmed for Recreation and Wellbeing Board Representative, but Ahmed declined the nomination, so the SSFC will revisit the position’s election in the fall.

Lastly, SSFC approved a draft of their 2024-25 calendar. The committee voted to move their meeting time to Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m.

SSFC will resume meetings during the fall 2024 semester.

