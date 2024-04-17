Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Volunteer lobbyists meet at Wisconsin State Capitol to discuss key issues with elected officials during annual event. Photo courtesy of Tod Pritchard
Community members lobby for UW initiatives at Capitol during Wisconsin Alumni Association event
by Sami BitatApril 17, 2024
Archival photo of the UW Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.
ASM passes legislation calling for revival of UWPD Advisory Board, hiring of Food Access Coordinator
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 17, 2024
Memorial Unions Terrace draws in 800,000 visitors per year, spokesperson says.
'Opening of the Terrace Party' rings in 2024 Terrace season
by Sheng LeeApril 17, 2024
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
SSFC representative removed from position following closed session vote April 8
by Sheng LeeApril 17, 2024
COWBOY CARTER
Beyoncé's reclaims history in new album 'Cowboy Carter'
by Emma Kozina, Associate ArtsEtc. Editor • April 17, 2024
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the tuition increase is a result of market pressures in a press release last month.
Tuition hike for in-state students threatens Wisconsin Idea
by Aanika ParikhApril 17, 2024
Advertisements

Community members lobby for UW initiatives at Capitol during Wisconsin Alumni Association event

Annual event brings alumni, grad students together to discuss, advocate for key issues facing UW
by Sami Bitat
April 17, 2024
Volunteer+lobbyists+meet+at+Wisconsin+State+Capitol+to+discuss+key+issues+with+elected+officials+during+annual+event.%0A%0APhoto+courtesy+of+Tod+Pritchard
Volunteer lobbyists meet at Wisconsin State Capitol to discuss key issues with elected officials during annual event. Photo courtesy of Tod Pritchard

The Wisconsin Alumni Association held ‘UW-Madison Day at the State Capitol Wednesday providing attendees with opportunities to learn strategies for effective lobbying in light of how UW is affected by decisions made by the Wisconsin Legislature, according to the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s website.

The event began with a program called “Lobbying 101” at the Concord Hotel, heading over to the Wisconsin Capitol Building to meet with elected officials and staff.

The event happens every year — with 2024 marking the 13th time the association has hosted the event, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association State and University Relations Director Mike Fahey said. 

Advertisements

Fahey said the elected officials present to speak with volunteers included Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) and Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee).

Core initiatives that the WAA advocated for during the event this year were reducing delays in building projects and investing in Wisconsin’s key workforce areas, including disciplines in computer science, nursing, engineering and other professional practices that are in high demand, Fahey said.

Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Federal internet assistance program set to end, Wisconsin state programs to fill place
Federal internet assistance program set to end, Wisconsin state programs to fill place
University Health Services, located in 333 E. Campus Mall, offers free mental health treatment to students.
Evers vetoes mental health bill, reduces access to out-of-state providers

“I will say too — we’re asking our alumni and our supporters to tell their story and to remind the elected officials why they care about UW–Madison,” Fahey said. “That’s the biggest ask of our alumni, students and faculty. As you well know, there are hundreds of thousands of stories about people’s experiences here.”

Fahey said WAA’s ultimate goal on Wednesday was to empower those attending the event with information pertaining to the impact UW has on the state and the nation, and to ensure they walked away with a firm understanding of key issues at the university.

Bringing the event to a close, WAA  hosted a reception at the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace where attendees and staff could mingle and further discuss what was unpacked throughout the day, Fahey said. 

At the reception was Justin Lee, a PhD student at the UW Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs. Lee said he came to the event to attend the lobbying presentation and to talk to the elected representatives about university initiatives and what resources are needed to make them happen.

“It’s mostly older folks from the Alumni Association participating today,” Lee said. “So I think it was nice to get a voice from a current grad student into the room with the representatives and community members advocating for UW, so they can get to hear perspectives from people who actually attend the university.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Archival photo of the UW Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.
ASM passes legislation calling for revival of UWPD Advisory Board, hiring of Food Access Coordinator
Memorial Unions Terrace draws in 800,000 visitors per year, spokesperson says.
'Opening of the Terrace Party' rings in 2024 Terrace season
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
SSFC representative removed from position following closed session vote April 8
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
Journalist Ezra Klein delivers public talk in Madison. April 16, 2024.
‘Politics is not predetermined’: Ezra Klein discusses increased polarization in Madison talk
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *