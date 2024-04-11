Evers vetoes mental health bill, reduces access to out-of-state providers

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill March 29 that could have permitted Wisconsin residents to utilize out-of-state mental health services, according to his veto message. The bill could have left residents with fewer legal protections against unethical care, since Wisconsin examining boards have no jurisdiction in other states, according to Evers.

But, out-of-state services may help increase accessibility for students who need immediate access to mental health care, University of Wisconsin professor of social work Tally Moses said.

“I think the importance [of the bill] is expanding the telehealth pool of providers to decrease the time students have to wait between the time they seek services and receive them,” Moses said.

Virtual care in particular can be very intuitive and easy to use for college students, and the quality of telehealth services is comparable to in-person treatment, Moses said.

Evers’ decision to veto the bill may have stemmed from other organizations — like the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the National Association of Social Workers — who have indicated they are not in favor of the bill on the grounds of ethical abuses, Moses said.

Though the legislation has failed to pass, Wisconsin already has rules in place to allow certain out-of-state providers to treat in-state residents, Counseling Services Director at UW–Eau Claire Riley McGrath said in an email to The Badger Herald.

“Wisconsin is a PsyPact state which allows psychologists from other PsyPact states that are approved through PsyPact to practice in Wisconsin,” McGrath said. “Wisconsin is also a Counseling Compact State, which is a similar set up for licensed professional counselors to practice telehealth.”

Additionally, though there may be a long waiting list, UW–Madison students can receive free treatment from University Health Services, Moses said. Wisconsin mental health services in general are ranked highly among the rest of the country, Moses said.

In 2023, Wisconsin was ranked first in the U.S. for states with the highest rates of access to care and lowest prevalence of mental illness, according to Mental Health of America.

The decision to inhibit nonresidential providers may change in the upcoming years and it is likely Wisconsin will begin to incorporate more out-of-state mental health services, Moses said.

“I think this [bill] has been a big dynamic question,” Moses said. “The reality is we need more providers in the state of Wisconsin.”

