The University of Wisconsin canceled all in-person summer classes, they announced Thursday. They will still offer over 300 online classes for summer term after canceling all in-person summer term classes.

The cancellation of in-person summer term classes is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the university. The Associate Dean for Summer Term, Aphra Mednick, acknowledged the difficulties that have arisen for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but assured students the summer term would continue.

“We know this is a challenging time for students, and we are here to help them continue their studies and advance toward graduation,” Mednick said in the release. “The decision to suspend in-person instruction was made with the safety of our students in mind. We already had a robust online offering and in response, we are offering even more online courses than ever before so students can continue their academic progress.”

UW also extended the deadline for summer term scholarships from April 1 to May 1. This extension applies to both the Undergraduate Scholarship for Summer Study and the Summer Finish Scholarship, according to the press release.

UW will still offer their various early start programs for incoming and transfer students in different academic areas, according to the press release. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UW has also created virtual tours and information sessions for incoming students, according to the Office of Admissions and Recruitment website.

While UW provides for summer term students, students forced out of residence halls will receive a room credit and dining credit, according to a press release from the University. Students will receive room credits that cover from the end of Spring Break to the end of the Spring Semester, according to the press release. They can exchange these credits for refunds, or use them to pay other outstanding balances.

UW encouraged students to enroll in eRefunding to receive their refunds as quickly as possible, according to the press release. The credit will apply in the Student Center by mid-April.