Hours after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order postponing Tuesday’s election until June, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the election will proceed as scheduled, according to AP News.

The court ruled 4-2, with four conservatives in support and two liberals against, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.

This vote came after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a statement calling Gov. Evers’ executive decision disappointing.

The statement said that the local seats on the ballot must be filled so that our government can continue to function and handle the pandemic.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers are going to their jobs every day, serving in essential roles in our society,” the statement said. “There’s no question that an election is just as important as getting take-out food.”

Gov. Evers said this executive order was his last hope for delaying the election, according to AP News.

In the press release announcing his original executive order, Evers said that holding the in-person election would be a public safety hazard.

“I had hoped that the legislature would do its part — just as the rest of us are — to help keep people healthy and safe,” Evers said in the press release.