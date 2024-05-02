Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester
by Sophia ScolmanMay 2, 2024
Eviction rates in Dane County in 2023 were double those in 2022. April 28, 2024.
Eviction policies must change as filings soar
by Aanika ParikhMay 2, 2024
Badger womens volleyball versus the University of Miami. December 1, 2023.
Take a look inside Big Ten Plus broadcasting
by Jordyn GroverMay 2, 2024
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.
Live updates: Protesters demonstrate on Library Mall for fourth straight day
by The Badger HeraldMay 2, 2024
The crowd of protesters at the encampment demonstration on Library Mall grew to the largest it had been all week Wednesday. May 2, 2024.
The encampment at UW remains despite efforts to remove it. Here’s what to know.
by Cat CarrollMay 2, 2024
Magos Herrera performing on stage. Image courtesy of Jill Steinberg.
Magos Herrera explores spectrum of human emotion in jazz
by Emma KozinaMay 1, 2024
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester

Committee makes statement in support of pro-Palestine encampment at Library Mall, establishes meeting schedule for fall semester
by Sophia Scolman
May 2, 2024
Megan Edwards
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.

The 31st session of the Associated Students of Madison, the University of Wisconsin’s student council, convened for the second time Wednesday at the Student Activity Center on Library Mall.

The meeting began with remarks from ASM leadership regarding the ongoing pro-Palestine demonstration at Library Mall and the removal of the encampment Wednesday morning. ASM released a statement after the meeting concluded, which said ASM “deplores any violence against students” and called for amnesty for students arrested at the demonstration. UWPD said only one of the four protesters booked into jail were affiliated with UW.

The meeting began with open forum, where more than 20 students signed up to speak. Statements were heard from students on a range of topics, from campaigns for appointed positions on ASM committees to thoughts on the ongoing pro-Palestine encampment demonstration at Library Mall.

After approving the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting and the minutes from the session’s first meeting April 24, ASM established a meeting schedule for the fall 2024 semester.

The committee will meet every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for the fall 2024 semester.

ASM then voted to appoint representatives to seven committees and boards.

UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community

Five students were appointed to the Justice, Equity & Belonging Committee, which serves to “establish a safer and more inclusive campus climate,” according to ASM’s website. Camren Livermore was appointed as the committee’s chairperson.

Seven students were appointed to the Legislative Affairs Committee, which lobbies for higher educational issues on the state level. Ethan Jackowski was appointed as the committee’s chairperson.

Six students were appointed to the Shared Governance Committee. This committee is responsible for appointing student representatives to positions at UW, the City of Madison and in the UW System, according to ASM’s website. Ashley Hagen was appointed as the committee’s chairperson.

One person was appointed to the Sustainability Committee, which works with sustainability-related organizations and similar campus initiatives. Greta Nashold and Maren Wilsey were appointed to the position of Sustainability Campaign Co-Coordinator. Melina Nguyen was nominated to the position of Sustainability Committee Chair.

Four students were appointed to the Student Services Finance Committee, which votes on decisions relating to the Student Segregated Fee and funding for Registered Student Organizations.

Four were appointed to the Grant Allocation Committee, which awards grants to RSOs for operations and other activities. Farhiyo Ali was appointed as the committee’s chairperson.

Two students were appointed to the Student Activity Center Governing Board, which oversees use policies of the Student Activity Center. The vote for SACGB chair was postponed to the first meeting of the fall 2024 semester.

Genevive Lambert was appointed as Vote Coordinator, who will be a “liaison for campus-wide voting efforts” between UW and the City of Madison.

ASM’s next meeting will take place September 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

