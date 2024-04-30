Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
by Anna KristoffApril 30, 2024
UW students and community members remain on Library Mall into the night during encampment demonstration. April 29, 2024.
Live updates: Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its second day
by The Badger HeraldApril 30, 2024
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
What to know about the first day of the encampment demonstration at UW
by Cat CarrollApril 30, 2024
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
Day one: Encampment demonstration passes 12-hour mark as UW administration urges protesters to remove tents
by The Badger HeraldApril 29, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the Kohl Center. January 26, 2017.
Men’s Basketball: Badgers receive first transfer addition, land commitment from Camren Hunter
by Cameron WilhornApril 28, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo. March 9, 2019..
Women’s Tennis: Team makes national noise entering postseason play, backed by 17-5 record
by Julien PayenApril 28, 2024
Advertisements

What to know about the first day of the encampment demonstration at UW

Students, community members continue to demand university’s divestment from Israel
by Cat Carroll
April 30, 2024
Students+and+community+members+rallying+at+Library+Mall.+April+29%2C+2024.
Paige Valley
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.

Throughout the day and into the night Monday, University of Wisconsin students and local community members led a demonstration denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza and calling for the university’s divestment from the state of Israel.

The demonstration began 9 a.m. Monday morning as protesters joined one another in leading chants, undeterred by rainfall. Around 9:40 a.m., protesters built an encampment while chanting “Dispose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” As protesters continued their demonstration throughout the day, as many as 24 tents were put up on Library Mall.

Around 11 a.m., demands for UW were posted in a joint Instagram post with Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Young Democratic Socialists of America at UW–Madison.

Advertisements

The demands included divestment from companies on the American Friends Service Committee website, disclosure of the UW Foundation’s investments, cutting ties with Israeli institutions, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, removal of police from campus, and ending land expansion.

A commitment to community underscored Monday’s demonstration. Lead organizers from SJP UW–Madison connected those in attendance with resources for medical and legal aid. Protesters shared food and water with one another, and made space for observant Muslim protesters to pray.

Chants and teach-in sessions occurred at various points throughout the day and the demonstration remained peaceful and contained overall. Counter-protesters appeared at multiple points but were escorted away by UW Police Department officers on site. At one point in the day, a group of people stood facing the encampment while holding an Israel flag.

Monday afternoon, UW faculty, staff, alumni and donors said in a statement in solidarity they were “heartened to see our students’ commitment to critical thinking and civic engagement on display, alongside that of their peers across the nation.” Since its release, the statement has received support from over 100 members of the greater campus community.

UW Dean of Students Christina Olstad was present on Library Mall in the morning as the encampment was built. She handed out flyers to protesters with information on campus and state policy regarding protests and encampments, which are defined and prohibited on university property under Chapter 18 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code. Olstad returned to the site of the demonstration around 6 p.m., once again handing out flyers with information on relevant policies.

At 7:15 p.m., UW administrators shared a message with the campus community about the demonstration. In the message, campus leadership told protesters that once in compliance with campus and state policy, a time could be arranged to discuss the demands made earlier in the day.

As night fell, protesters remained in solidarity with one another. They stood around the perimeter of the encampment chanting and playing Palestinian music. In some chants, the protesters called on law enforcement to allow them to demonstrate peacefully.

Officers from UWPD, the Madison Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol gathered at the Fluno Center around 9:45 p.m. The officers were equipped with batons and gas mask pouches. Marked and unmarked cars with officers departed the Fluno Center around 11:35 p.m. Officers from the various law enforcement offices were seen across campus, but no action was taken against protesters.

After midnight, UW student and District 8 Ald. MGR Govindarajan shared with protesters that UWPD recommended the best action would be to clear the tents from Library Mall. He told protesters following a call with UWPD Interim Chief Brent Plisch the officers said should the encampment be cleared overnight, protesters would receive at least one warning prior to any police action.

UWPD officers were stationed around the encampment throughout the night to ensure the safety of protesters.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
UW students and community members remain on Library Mall into the night during encampment demonstration. April 29, 2024.
Live updates: Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its second day
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
Day one: Encampment demonstration passes 12-hour mark as UW administration urges protesters to remove tents
The Madison Police Department said the 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party was the largest it has been since the pandemic. April 27, 2024.
Mifflin Street Block Party results in arrests, flipped car
A student graduates at the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony on May 14, 2022.
Tech layoffs constrict job market for recent grads, but value of UW degree remains high, experts say
Archival photo of Bascom Hall on a sunny day. Sept. 9, 2022.
Mnookin joins university leaders to advance student free expression, civic preparedness
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *