MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning

The Madison Police Department opened a death investigation after the Madison Fire Department retrieved a female from Lake Mendota around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

MFD responded to a 911 call reporting someone yelling for help in the water near the 100 block of Iota Court, according to a report from MFD. Lake Rescue 1 located and brought the individual to shore.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures before transporting the patient to UW Health University Hospital.

Those with information pertaining to the investigation can contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.