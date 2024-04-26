Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning
by The Badger HeraldApril 26, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants
by Jenna InnabApril 26, 2024
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
by Margaret ShreinerApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
City of Madison approves new zoning code to increase accessory dwelling units
by Anna KristoffApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
by Brianna DavisApril 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Tuition hike will offload university financial pressures, may strain student budgets, expert says
by Sheng LeeApril 25, 2024
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning

Lifesaving measures attempted, police continue investigation
by The Badger Herald
April 26, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+Madison+Police+Department.+September+20%2C+2023.
Abigail Leavins
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.

The Madison Police Department opened a death investigation after the Madison Fire Department retrieved a female from Lake Mendota around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

MFD responded to a 911 call reporting someone yelling for help in the water near the 100 block of Iota Court, according to a report from MFD. Lake Rescue 1 located and brought the individual to shore. 

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures before transporting the patient to UW Health University Hospital.

Those with information pertaining to the investigation can contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

