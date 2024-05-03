Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
The UW Arboretum accepts volunteers for plant-related tasks this summer. May 2, 2024.
How to give back during your summer vacation in Madison
by Macy McKeehen May 3, 2024
Fifth day of pro-Palestine encampment at UW begins. May 3, 2024.
Live updates: Lead protest organizers set to meet with Mnookin Friday morning
by The Badger Herald May 3, 2024
SSFC begins 31st session May 2
SSFC begins 31st session, appoints new leadership
by Anna Kristoff May 2, 2024
Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show. May 1, 2024.
Runway of Dreams hosts first independent Adaptive Runway Show
by Aiden Mellon May 2, 2024
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center.
ASM votes on committee appointments, chairs at last meeting of semester
by Sophia Scolman May 2, 2024
Eviction rates in Dane County in 2023 were double those in 2022. April 28, 2024.
Eviction policies must change as filings soar
by Aanika Parikh May 2, 2024
Advertisements

How to give back during your summer vacation in Madison

From the Dane County Farmer’s Market to the Henry Vilas Zoo, find an opportunity that interests you
by Macy McKeehen
May 3, 2024
The+UW+Arboretum+accepts+volunteers+for+plant-related+tasks+this+summer.+May+2%2C+2024.
Maria Brunetta
The UW Arboretum accepts volunteers for plant-related tasks this summer. May 2, 2024.

For those staying in Madison over the summer, there are plenty of ways to get involved with the greater Madison community. Especially by volunteering at one of these Madison staples.

If you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors this summer, this is the place for you!

Dane County Farmers’ Market

Advertisements

The farmers’ market accepts anyone from market aficionados to those new to the Saturday morning tradition. Per the website, volunteers will “spend their time answer­ing ques­tions and ensur­ing a pos­i­tive mar­ket expe­ri­ence for all cus­tomers.” There are also opportunities for volunteers to interact with the market’s Electronic Benefit Transfer and Double Dollars programs, to make sure everyone is able to participate in the market. All volunteers will be trained, and there is no requirement for the number of shifts worked!

Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens

These gardens provide fresh food for local food pantries. They are largely driven by volunteers and are always looking for people to come out and help. There are 10 gardens throughout the county, all producing different arrangements of foods, so anyone could find something to interest them. To sign up as a volunteer, check the garden calendar listed on their website. There is no age limit or supplies requirement, all you have to do is check the calendar and complete their waiver.

Magos Herrera performing on stage. Image courtesy of Jill Steinberg.
Magos Herrera explores spectrum of human emotion in jazz
Rooted in Sanitys Kava Mule. April 23, 2024.
Kava: A magic potion for relaxation
Untitled piece by Blake Edison
'The Colors on My Mind' art exhibition displays vibrance, positivity
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants

The Henry Vilas Zoo

The zoo offers many roles, from becoming the lion mascot — or handling the current mascot — to greeting newcomers as they enter the zoo. Their website states you will apply for one “base role” and then have the chance to pick up training for new positions. As long as you’re properly trained, they would love to have you.

Though their volunteering slots are completely full for summer-long positions, you can still join their interest list to potentially be picked up for one-time opportunities.

The UW–Madison Arboretum

The Arboretum is also a great place to get outdoors. Interested volunteers can sign up for a range of activities from removing invasive plants, to burn unit preparation or sustainable garden practices and shrub removal, there are plant-related events for everyone. Even working the front desk, for those who would rather stay in the shade. To join in, simply pick a volunteer position listed on their website and fill out the form or email the staff listed.

Clean Lakes Alliance

For those passionate about lakes and the bodies of water we are surrounded by, the Clean Lakes Alliance is always looking for volunteers. They are currently promoting support for the Loop the Lake bike ride happening June 15, but there are other opportunities listed on their page. You can work with the administration or on watershed-related projects working to restore the shoreline! There is an email provided to join an update list for news on opportunities throughout the summer.

For those who would like more information on volunteer opportunities throughout the summer or for those who prefer to stay indoors to volunteer, there are many more opportunities listed on the Morgridge Center for Public Service website.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
Magos Herrera performing on stage. Image courtesy of Jill Steinberg.
Magos Herrera explores spectrum of human emotion in jazz
Rooted in Sanitys Kava Mule. April 23, 2024.
Kava: A magic potion for relaxation
Untitled piece by Blake Edison
'The Colors on My Mind' art exhibition displays vibrance, positivity
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing
UW Institute for Creative Writing Fellows present work with Wisconsin Book Festival
The popular carbonated drink BUBBLR has Wisconsin roots, maintaining Madison headquarters despite nationwide expansion. April 24, 2024.
Wisconsin-based BUBBL'R now sold at Target stores across US
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *