Magos Herrera explores spectrum of human emotion in jazz

I suggest readers stop what they are doing, and listen to one of the songs by jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator Magos Herrera. Better yet, come to The Overture Center on Friday, May 3 to experience her brilliant performance firsthand.

Audiences should expect a mix of classics and songs from Herrera’s newest album, “Aire.” Alchemizing the feelings of grief and stagnancy into a celebration of human connection, “Aire” explores the diversity of the human heart.

Herrera uses influence from Latin-American music, jazz, chamber music and more to talk about the human heart in her music.

“The music takes a different dimension, it becomes universal when you talk about the heart because we’re all exactly the same in our heart,” Herrera said. “And, the human heart can take so many directions. It could be the luminous, transcendent part of the human heart…or it can be the darkest, more contractive parts of the human nature.”

The universality of Herrera’s music transcends language and cultural barriers. Being a Latin-American artist, Herrera sings in English and Spanish. She said when she performs for people who don’t speak Spanish, they still understand the music because of the spirit behind it. The music truly centers on human connection and the human experience.

Herrera frequently travels to share her words with the world, but she started her musical career at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. She said she became interested in jazz when she had a lab with jazz singer Kevyn Lettau. Lettau was already well established in the musical community when Herrera met her, and this connection enabled Herrera to understand that she could form her own style within jazz.

“I understood that jazz could be a very inclusive genre, and I also identify with the improvisation fact … and to approach your voice as an instrument, but also to tell stories in a very particular way,“ Herrera said.

Since then, it’s been a learning experience for Herrera. She’s gotten deeper into the language of music while simultaneously integrating chamber music and influences of Latin-American culture.

The cultural influence, Herrera said, shows up in several ways. She loves Latin-American poetry because of the depth and introspection of how things are said. If she’s working with a piece she didn’t write, she likes to sit with it to understand and discover the meanings behind the words. She usually comes to find beautiful words and lyrics that reflect the human heart and its potential. In terms of rhythms, Herrera and the artists she works with integrate different styles from all over Latin America, from Brazil to Mexico.

Herrera uses the same practice routine she’s been using for decades, but her creative process is less technique-oriented. It takes time and detail.

“When it comes to bringing life to a new repertoire, either if it’s not written by me or my songs, I’m very slow … I really want to take the time to make it mine … when I take my eyes off the paper and off the cords and I can just sing it from my heart out, then I know it’s ready,” Herrera said.

This process can take time, Herrera said. If it’s a new piece, inspiration can be random. Herrera could be walking in a park or reading a poem and a new idea will be triggered.

But, her motivation and focus on storytelling through songs are not random. Herrera said that she’s not always writing new music, but when she is, she is dedicated to finding a way to tell a new story no matter how long it takes.

As for artists that inspire her, Herrera said it’s a list that continues to grow. In her early days, she listened to a lot of Latin-American and Brazilian writers like Pablo Milanés, along with classic jazz singers like Billie Holiday. She also listened to a lot of Mercedes Sosa, a folk singer from Latin America who continues to have a lot of influence after her death. Now, Herrera sees influences from all types of artists, no matter what their artistry is.

“There are so many incredible influences out there that keep nurturing what I do, and not only musicians, like dancers, designers, poets, architects. I love expression in all its forms,” Herrera said.

Herrera is wise to the point of appreciating experiences for what they are and not the clout that they give. As a younger artist, Herrera said it’s exciting to be in these new spaces performing for large audiences. She thinks the deeper you get into the music, the deeper the experiences you get out of it.

As someone who has performed at widely known venues like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Palacio de Bellas Artes and large festivals like Montreux Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazz Festival, Herrera’s perspective has matured to a level of enjoying the connection with her audience. She said it doesn’t matter if she’s performing in front of a lot of people, or at a small jazz club — the impact is what counts.

Herrera also expressed her admiration for artists she has collaborated with like Brooklyn Rider, Monica Salmaso and The Knights. Beautiful friendships have grown out of these partnerships, along with adding to Herrera’s understanding of music.

For young musicians reading, Herrera said it’s important to understand the lifelong commitment of becoming a musician and the reward of chasing your dreams. Go at your own pace, and do your homework to strengthen your foundation. People will come and go, but you will be fine if you’re clear in your purpose and your knowledge.

Tickets for Herrera’s upcoming performance can be purchased online at The Overture Center’s website.