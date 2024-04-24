Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The popular carbonated drink BUBBLR has Wisconsin roots, maintaining Madison headquarters despite nationwide expansion. April 24, 2024.
Wisconsin-based BUBBL'R now sold at Target stores across US
by Maria BrunettaApril 24, 2024
The ōLiv Madison apartment building in final stages of construction.
Oliv Madison’s new partnership with UW Athletics presents exciting NIL avenue
by Dani SavinApril 24, 2024
State Legislature attacks on DEI threaten education equity in UW System
State Legislature attacks on DEI threaten education equity in UW System
by Aanika ParikhApril 24, 2024
Sotto is one of many downtown Madison locations with Latin dance nights.
Latin nights that should be on your bucket list
by Maria BrunettaApril 24, 2024
The Wisconsin Capitol Building on a spring day, taken April 11, 2024.
New legislation to expand tax-advantaged savings account access for Wisconsinites with disabilities
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 24, 2024
WEI history and future of energy presentation. April 23, 2024.
Earth Fest panel highlights history, legacy of UW energy research
by Naomi OlsenApril 23, 2024
Wisconsin-based BUBBL’R now sold at Target stores across US

Students can now enjoy drink regardless of home state
by Maria Brunetta
April 24, 2024
Maria Brunetta
The popular carbonated drink BUBBL'R has Wisconsin roots, maintaining Madison headquarters despite nationwide expansion. April 24, 2024.

If you’ve been craving your BUBBL’R fix outside of Madison, you’re in luck. BUBBL’R announced at the beginning of this month that it would be expanding to Targets nationwide.

The brand will be expanding from its current 601 Target stores, which are primarily in the midwest and southern regions of the U.S, to the entire country. There are 12 different flavors of BUBBL’R and it’s three most popular — Twisted Elix’r. Triple Berry and Tropical Dream’r — are now being sold chain-wide.

The company has also announced the development of new multipack sizes, including variety packs and new flavors scheduled to come out in 2025.

Beloved spring roll truck brings jumbo smiles to State Street
Beloved spring roll truck brings 'jumbo' smiles to State Street

BUBBL’R markets itself as a functional sparkling water containing antioxidants, vitamins and 69 mg of caffeine, unlike most other sparkling waters. The drinks come in 12 oz cans and are sweetened with stevia and erythritol.

BUBBL’R was founded in 2017 in Madison as a sub-brand of Klarbrunn, a Wisconsin-based company. In 2020, the brand announced it would be expanding to the south central States.

Much of BUBBL’R’s current footprint is in the center of the country, with some presence in Florida, Texas and other large market states, but until now, the company has avoided major coastal markets like New York and California.

Klarbrunn and BUBBL’R are owned and manufactured by Wis-Pak, a Pepsi-Cola bottler whose corporate office is in Madison.  Wis-Pak Brand Development Manager Zach Lastrilla told BevNet that BUBBL’R will support the Target expansion with marketing initiatives including in-store sampling programs and social media campaigns.

Wis-Pak Director of Marketing Tyler Hartmann told BevNet the goal is to eventually be nationally distributed beyond target.

“Target is certainly our entry point in many of these new markets and it’s one of the best retailers you can be with in terms of their ability to draw in consumers that are looking to discover that next brand,” Hartmann said in an interview with BevNet.

BUBBL’R already has presence on the University of Wisconsin campus, being sold at the Wisconsin Unions, who sell Pepsi products.

Though the company seeks to establish itself as a national brand, it will always be connected to its Midwest roots according to Hartmann.

“It’s atypical — everybody is always going coasts-in versus Midwest-out,” Hartmann told BevNet.

