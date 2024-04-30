‘The Colors on My Mind’ art exhibition displays vibrance, positivity

April 12 through May 24, the work of artist Blake Edison will be on display in “The Colors on My Mind” exhibition at Union South on the University of Wisconsin campus. Edison works in association with ArtWorking, a Madison-based nonprofit program that supports the career development and entrepreneurship of artists with disabilities.

Edison’s artistic style experiments various mediums within drawing and painting. According to Edison’s biographical excerpt by ArtWorking that is displayed in the gallery, he is a dynamic painter, using a variety of colors and materials to create energetic layers within his paintings.

“The Colors on My Mind” exhibition features radiant colors and playful freedom within each piece. The display is inspired by the rhythmic and lyrical qualities of soul music, according to the Wisconsin Union Directorate.

These qualities are apparent in each of Edison’s works via purposeful, yet emotionally charged brush strokes. Vibrant colors compliment one another in unique overlapping strokes and various artistic materials that work together to create a symphony of feeling.

In one piece, Edison uses acrylic paint, paint marker and pastel to develop a piece that displays various simultaneous themes through color and material. Hints of darkness in black and deep green contrast bright yellow, orange and royal blue against a red background.

This, along with the rest of Edison’s pieces, are left unnamed. By making this creative choice, Edison takes a step back and allows the spirited strokes and lively hues to speak for themselves, open to interpretation from viewers.

Another portrait, also composed using acrylic paint, paint marker and pastel on canvas, creates a harmony of bright reds, blues, greens, pinks, purples and oranges along with a striking jet black against a stark white background. Edison’s combination of thick, vertical acrylic strokes with thin, overlapped horizontal pastel scribbles demonstrates a vibrance and carefree energy while still portraying a deep intentionality.

Through the use of the same materials in another one of his works on display, Edison integrates some of his brightest colors yet against a deep gray background. This intense contrast can’t help but draw the eye, especially to the neon coral strokes at the foreground of the piece.

According to the biography provided by ArtWorking, “the bold and fresh colors have the same positive energy that Blake himself brings to any room he enters!”

“The Colors on My Mind” exhibition can be found in Union South’s Gallery 1308 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.