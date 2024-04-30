Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Archival photo of raindrops on a window, taken April 3, 2017.
What to expect from La Niña summer
by Zoe Klein April 30, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Gard strikes again, welcomes in highly-coveted transfer
Men’s Basketball: Gard strikes again, welcomes in highly-coveted transfer
by Cameron Wilhorn April 30, 2024
Untitled piece by Blake Edison
'The Colors on My Mind' art exhibition displays vibrance, positivity
by Julia Vetsch, Arts Etc. Editor • April 30, 2024
Badger womens hockey face off against Ohio State. February 24, 2024.
Women’s Hockey: Rivalry matchup runs deep throughout UW’s prowess on ice
by Anthony Winker April 30, 2024
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
by Anna Kristoff April 30, 2024
UW students and community members remain on Library Mall into the night during encampment demonstration. April 29, 2024.
Live updates: Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its second day
by The Badger Herald April 30, 2024
Advertisements

‘The Colors on My Mind’ art exhibition displays vibrance, positivity

Abstract works by artist Blake Edison feature bright colors, various materials in Union South exhibition
by Julia Vetsch, Arts Etc. Editor
April 30, 2024
Untitled piece by Blake Edison
Julia Vetsch
Untitled piece by Blake Edison

April 12 through May 24, the work of artist Blake Edison will be on display in “The Colors on My Mind” exhibition at Union South on the University of Wisconsin campus. Edison works in association with ArtWorking, a Madison-based nonprofit program that supports the career development and entrepreneurship of artists with disabilities.

Edison’s artistic style experiments various mediums within drawing and painting. According to Edison’s biographical excerpt by ArtWorking that is displayed in the gallery, he is a dynamic painter, using a variety of colors and materials to create energetic layers within his paintings.

“The Colors on My Mind” exhibition features radiant colors and playful freedom within each piece. The display is inspired by the rhythmic and lyrical qualities of soul music, according to the Wisconsin Union Directorate.

Advertisements

These qualities are apparent in each of Edison’s works via purposeful, yet emotionally charged brush strokes. Vibrant colors compliment one another in unique overlapping strokes and various artistic materials that work together to create a symphony of feeling.

In one piece, Edison uses acrylic paint, paint marker and pastel to develop a piece that displays various simultaneous themes through color and material. Hints of darkness in black and deep green contrast bright yellow, orange and royal blue against a red background.

This, along with the rest of Edison’s pieces, are left unnamed. By making this creative choice, Edison takes a step back and allows the spirited strokes and lively hues to speak for themselves, open to interpretation from viewers.

Another portrait, also composed using acrylic paint, paint marker and pastel on canvas, creates a harmony of bright reds, blues, greens, pinks, purples and oranges along with a striking jet black against a stark white background. Edison’s combination of thick, vertical acrylic strokes with thin, overlapped horizontal pastel scribbles demonstrates a vibrance and carefree energy while still portraying a deep intentionality.

Through the use of the same materials in another one of his works on display, Edison integrates some of his brightest colors yet against a deep gray background. This intense contrast can’t help but draw the eye, especially to the neon coral strokes at the foreground of the piece.

According to the biography provided by ArtWorking, “the bold and fresh colors have the same positive energy that Blake himself brings to any room he enters!”

“The Colors on My Mind” exhibition can be found in Union South’s Gallery 1308 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art
Albert Schmieges Global Warming at the Sight Beyond Limits exhibition.
'Sight Beyond Limits' exhibition spotlights artwork enriched by visual impairment
Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commissions 50th anniversary
Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commission's 50th anniversary
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
Try Me On by Kel Mur. Photo by Callie Yang.
'Women's Work' art exhibit explores complexities of womanhood
Try Me On by Kel Mur. Photo by Callie Yang.
'Women's Work' art exhibit explores complexities of womanhood
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history
More in ArtsEtc
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing
UW Institute for Creative Writing Fellows present work with Wisconsin Book Festival
The popular carbonated drink BUBBLR has Wisconsin roots, maintaining Madison headquarters despite nationwide expansion. April 24, 2024.
Wisconsin-based BUBBL'R now sold at Target stores across US
Sotto is one of many downtown Madison locations with Latin dance nights.
Latin nights that should be on your bucket list
Archival photo of the Wisconsin Capitol Building from State Street.
Sustainably expand your wardrobe at these Madison thrift stores
One year after launch, The Issue continues to bring new perspective to campus media
One year after launch, 'The Issue' continues to bring new perspective to campus media
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *