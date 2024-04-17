Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Albert Schmieges Global Warming at the Sight Beyond Limits exhibition.
'Sight Beyond Limits' exhibition spotlights artwork enriched by visual impairment
by Julia Vetsch April 17, 2024
Journalist Ezra Klein delivers public talk in Madison. April 16, 2024.
‘Politics is not predetermined’: Ezra Klein discusses increased polarization in Madison talk
by Cat Carroll April 17, 2024
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
by Anna Kristoff April 16, 2024
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
by Anja Breiehagen April 16, 2024
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
by Dina Cianca April 16, 2024
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
'The Bachelorette' to cast first ever Asian American lead
by Lauren Tamborino April 16, 2024
Advertisements

‘Sight Beyond Limits’ exhibition spotlights artwork enriched by visual impairment

Exhibition displays works from Wisconsin artists whose visual impairments inspire, enhance their art
by Julia Vetsch
April 17, 2024
Albert Schmieges Global Warming at the Sight Beyond Limits exhibition.
Julia Vetsch
Albert Schmiege’s “Global Warming” at the “Sight Beyond Limits” exhibition.

Extending through May 31, the Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research is hosting “Sight Beyond Limits,” a unique exhibition dedicated to displaying the artistic talents of those with visual impairments. The exhibition is co-sponsored by UW McPherson Eye Research Institute and ARTS for ALL Wisconsin and is being displayed in the ninth floor Mandelbaum & Albert Family Vision Gallery.

The gallery features works from eight different Wisconsin artists who have visual impairments. But what makes these works so special is they have been enriched and inspired by these impairments.

One of the artists is Albert Schmiege. Schmiege experiences poor depth perception, no central vision and color blindness due to Stargardt macular degeneration, according to biography in the gallery. Schmiege creates his art with bold colors, contrast and texture.

Advertisements

His piece titled “Global Warming” displays glaciers in hues of bright white and blue against a vibrant red backdrop. An ominous looking figure of jet black and yellow hovers above, suggesting an attack on the glaciers.

“My paintings are my passion and relaxation,” Schmiege said in his biography. “I can get lost in my work for three hours at a time. When people connect with a piece, it is the greatest feeling in the world!”

Another featured artist, Lynn Olson, works in several media including painting, illustration, woodworking and mosaics. Olson’s decades-long progression of eye disease has given her a rare opportunity to step away from her career promoting sustainable food and devote her life to her art.

Olson uses round pixels in her artwork to tell a story about her visual perception of the world, according to her biography. Her piece titled “Second Chances” displays these round pixels coming together in all different colors, forming a rainbow gradient of waves.

Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commissions 50th anniversary
Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commission's 50th anniversary
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
Try Me On by Kel Mur. Photo by Callie Yang.
'Women's Work' art exhibit explores complexities of womanhood
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history

Artist Duncan Hamilton uses a Luxo lens lamp to magnify and illuminate his pastel drawings as he works, freeing him from the constraints of visual impairment.

“Those limitations disappear,” Hamilton said in his biography. “Then I’m free as a bird.”

Hamilton’s piece “Partial Acuity” uses a variety of light and dark blue pastels to portray a blurred and unclear view, conveying what a person with visual impairment might see. According to Hamilton’s biography, some of his works are direct representations of visual impairment and some pieces are free form.

Diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, Rosemarie Fortney has a field of vision limited to a five-degree central tunnel. Despite this, her creativity and talent flourishes and expands through photography and painting.

Some of Fortney’s photographs are captured within tunnel vision, such as her piece titled “Cyclamen 1.” In this piece, a photograph of a flower is encapsulated within a circle against a black background, representing her condition. She uses a circular tunnel-vision-like lens filter, which also highlights the depth, texture and tones of the blossom’s petals.

“Loss of vision need not dampen the creative life-force,” Fortney said in her biography. “Vision loss is a creative modifier in the art process.”

Schmiege, Olson, Hamilton and Fortney are only some of the artists on display in the gallery. Other artists include Beatrice Peyer, Alison Fortney, Ralph Curtis and Mark Weber, each of whom brings a unique perspective to art through the lens of visual impairment.

The Sight Beyond Limits exhibition will be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridyay until the end of May.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art
Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commissions 50th anniversary
Madison Arts administrator speaks on arts commission's 50th anniversary
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
96th annual WUD Student Art Show gallery open for viewing until March 15
Try Me On by Kel Mur. Photo by Callie Yang.
'Women's Work' art exhibit explores complexities of womanhood
Try Me On by Kel Mur. Photo by Callie Yang.
'Women's Work' art exhibit explores complexities of womanhood
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history
Black History Month Art Exhibition celebrates diverse interpretations of Black history
Reimagining the Renaissance. Photo by Maria Brunetta.
UW exhibition reimagines, displays Renaissance art, fashion
More in ArtsEtc
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
'The Bachelorette' to cast first ever Asian American lead
Playwrites personal experiences on her high school debate team inspired What the Constitution Means to Me. Image courtesy of Ross Zentner
Play challenging U.S. Constitutional protection of minority groups plays at Overture Center
Western vibes to gingham: Step outside your comfort zone this summer
Western vibes to gingham: Step outside your comfort zone this summer
UW Fashion Week to highlight various aspects of fashion industry
UW Fashion Week to highlight various aspects of fashion industry
Comprehensive guide to spring concerts in Madison
Comprehensive guide to spring concerts in Madison
Wisconsin Film Festival celebrates creativity, culture in state
Wisconsin Film Festival celebrates creativity, culture in state
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *