Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Railroad tracks
City of Madison discusses plans for future passenger train station
by Anna KristoffApril 30, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
Survey released to gauge student feelings on housing market
by Anna SmithApril 30, 2024
Rooted in Sanitys Kava Mule. April 23, 2024.
Kava: A magic potion for relaxation
by Maria BrunettaApril 30, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
Incentives needed to alleviate Wisconsin teacher shortage
by Jemma LipmanApril 30, 2024
Archival photo of raindrops on a window, taken April 3, 2017.
What to expect from La Niña summer
by Zoe KleinApril 30, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Gard strikes again, welcomes in highly-coveted transfer
Men’s Basketball: Gard strikes again, welcomes in highly-coveted transfer
by Cameron WilhornApril 30, 2024
Advertisements

City of Madison discusses plans for future passenger train station

Train would provide accessible, sustainable alternative to public transportation, city planner says
by Anna Kristoff
April 30, 2024
Railroad+tracks
Abigail Leavins
Railroad tracks

The City of Madison held a neighborhood information meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the construction of a future passenger rail station which will extend Amtrak’s Hiawatha Train service, according to the City of Madison website.

The Hiawatha Train currently connects Milwaukee and Chicago, but the extension will add a Madison stop in between and further terminals in Eau Claire and the Twin Cities, City of Madison transportation planner Elizabeth Callin said.

Callin said she hopes the station will provide more public transportation options to residents.

Advertisements

“The big reason that Madison is supportive of this [station] is that additional transportation options that are less stressful, more accessible and provide an opportunity to work or relax during travel are a good thing for Madisonians and people coming here to visit,” Callin said.

The rail service will also add a more sustainable transportation option for Madison residents, Callin said. Amtrak trains produce about 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than cars and up to 72% less than flying, according to the Amtrak website.

Due to overwhelming community support, the City of Madison has been attempting to reintroduce a passenger train since the last rail service was terminated in 1971, City of Madison Director of Transportation Tom Lynch said.

“For the last 18 months, we have experienced the most interest in our public meetings when it has to do with passenger rail — that’s higher than any of our other meetings that we have,” Lynch said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is still in the early stages of planning, but they are starting to scope potential station locations, Callin said. City planners are assessing multiple potential station sites in the Isthmus, First Street corridor and Oscar Mayer corridor areas, Callin said.

The train is not a high speed rail, so it will only run up to 79 miles per hour, Callin said. But, the train will not reach anywhere near its maximum speed within Madison or other urbanized areas, Callin said.

The City of Madison hopes to share a draft of station location recommendations this summer and the train will be ready for service by approximately 2031, Callin said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
Survey released to gauge student feelings on housing market
Archival photo of raindrops on a window, taken April 3, 2017.
What to expect from La Niña summer
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
UW seniors across all disciplines drive change in local community
UW students and community members remain on Library Mall into the night during encampment demonstration. April 29, 2024.
Live updates: Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its second day
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
What to know about the first day of the encampment demonstration at UW
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
Day one: Encampment demonstration passes 12-hour mark as UW administration urges protesters to remove tents
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *