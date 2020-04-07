Four residents and seven workers at Oakwood Village, a continuing care facility, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

According to the Oakwood Village website, the facility is made up of two campuses. One is on Madison’s east side and the other is on Madison’s west side, close to the University of Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the confirmed COVID-19 cases were from residents and workers at Oakwood Village’s west side location. The campus has established a wing specifically for COVID-19 positive residents.

The continuing care facility provides for a variety of lifestyle and care options including apartment homes, assisted living, memory care and rehab, according to their website.

Oakwood Village was not allowing visitors to either of their campuses as directed by public health officials. The facility also created other safety procedures for the safety of its residents. Residents were to remain in their apartments and food from the dining halls was only available for delivery, according to their website.

“We are allowing our end-of-life/ hospice residents to have family visitation on a controlled basis only,” Kevin VanLanduyt, Vice President of Marketing, said in a Channel 3000 article. “Packages/groceries must be dropped off at our entrances and staff are delivering items on campus.”

The facility was also taking precautions with its staff by screening staff members as they arrived on either campus, according to their website. These screenings were done by taking the temperature of arriving staff members, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.