The Madison Police Department said the 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party was the largest it has been since the pandemic. April 27, 2024.
Mifflin Street Block Party results in arrests, flipped car
by Cat CarrollApril 27, 2024
A student graduates at the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony on May 14, 2022.
Tech layoffs constrict job market for recent grads, but value of UW degree remains high, experts say
by Aiden MellonApril 26, 2024
Archival photo of Bascom Hall on a sunny day. Sept. 9, 2022.
Mnookin joins university leaders to advance student free expression, civic preparedness
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 26, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning
by The Badger HeraldApril 26, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants
by Jenna InnabApril 26, 2024
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
by Margaret ShreinerApril 25, 2024
Mifflin Street Block Party results in arrests, flipped car

Turnout at 2024 event largest since pandemic
by Cat Carroll
April 27, 2024
Bennett Waara
The Madison Police Department said the 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party was the largest it has been since the pandemic. April 27, 2024.

Thousands of people attended the 54th annual Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday. Local safety officials from the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department patrolled the event. In a release published after the event, MPD commanders said the block party’s 2024 turnout was the largest since the pandemic.

City officials held meetings ahead of Saturday to discuss safety plans and policies.

Among those patrolling the event were 150 MPD officers, including members of the department’s Special Events Team and Mounted Patrol.

Officers assisted around 2:35 p.m. as a front porch partially broke at 527 W Mifflin Street. No injuries were reported, and the property was blocked off.

Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson shares the departments safety plans ahead of unsanctioned 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party planned for April 27.
City officials, public meet to discuss 'expectations' ahead of Mifflin Street Block Party
53rd Mifflin Street Block Party prompts concerns about safety, future of party
53rd Mifflin Street Block Party prompts concerns about safety, future of party
District 4 alder holds neighborhood meeting to discuss Mifflin Block Party safety
District 4 alder holds neighborhood meeting to discuss Mifflin Block Party safety

A car flipped over around 2:40 p.m., and officers cleared the backyards for homes on the 500 block of Mifflin Street. No injuries were reported due to the incident, but another car in the area was also damaged. During this time, first responders were also notified of a downed power line, which Madison Gas and Electric determined to be a low-voltage communication wire.

Roads reopened around 5:45 p.m. MPD reported that 80 people were arrested throughout the day, mainly for minor alcohol-related offenses. Of those arrested, six were booked into the Dane County Jail.

The number of arrests in 2024 is nearly double that of the year prior, when MPD reported 44 arrests, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald. Statistics related to additional citations and arrests Saturday will be released in the next week.

One MPD officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle while working a traffic post. The officer was walking and alert when taken to the hospital.

