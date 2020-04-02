Four members of the Madison Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19.

MFD is unaware if the individuals were exposed while at work or not, according to spokesperson Cynthia Schuster. Two of the individuals who tested positive are fire chiefs while the others are firefighters, according to reporting from WKOW. Five other members tested negative, according to WKOW.

MFD prepared for an uptick in coronavirus within the Madison community in mid-March, according to Chief Steven Davis’ blog. In his blog post, Davis asked community members to describe symptoms to the 911 operator, so MFD can prepare for the situation prior to arriving at the scene.