The University of Wisconsin responded to several instances of racist graffiti spray-painted at multiple locations around Library Mall early Thursday morning, UW said in a statement.

Two UW buildings, the University Book Store and the Extension Building, were affected, as well as several adjacent off-campus buildings.

According to the statement, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and UWPD are investigating the incident.

Madison Mayor denounces alder’s use of profanity during City Council meetingMadison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement denouncing the use of gender-based profanity after an alder used derogatory language toward Read…

The graffiti contained white supremacist messages, UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said, and the university noticed it early Thursday morning, at which point they promptly began to clean it up. He added that UWPD is currently reviewing nearby security camera footage in its investigation.

A Madison Police Department Incident Report Friday morning said an officer found surveillance footage that shows a potential suspect walking around the area at 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

The statement included links to resources affected students could turn to for support, including the Dean of Students Office, University Health Services and the Multicultural Student Center.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.