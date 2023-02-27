The weather is warming up this week — but will it stay warm? Rain or shine, these upcoming events are worth attending.

Black Leaders in Clean Energy and Climate panel

Several Black leaders in clean energy and climate change are hosting a Zoom forum in honor of Black History Month Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

They will discuss racial injustices exacerbated by climate change and the importance of Black leadership, including accomplishments by Black leaders like Mandela Barnes, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Jp Jones, Victor Ujor and Sandra Henry.



Open Mic Night at the Union

A University of Wisconsin classic. If you haven’t already attended an open mic night at Memorial Union on a Wednesday night, this is the week to start!

Every Wednesday at Der Rathskeller in Memorial Union, attendees are welcome to come perform their favorite tunes for the audience. Everyone is welcome no matter their talent level.

Latino Art Fair

The Overture Center is hosting its ninth annual Latino Art Fair this Friday. This free event features the work of artists from South Central Wisconsin who create all different types of artwork — painting, jewelry, photography, music and more.

There will also be a Marimba performance by Eric De Los Santos.

Winter Festival of Poetry Week Seven

The Winter Festival of Poetry is an event running eight cheese-themed weeks. This week’s theme is mozzarella, so arrive at the Arts and Literature Laboratory on Sunday afternoon ready to hear several poets read their poems themed to mozzarella.