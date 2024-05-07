Madison-inspired recipes sure to spice up your summer

With summer approaching as school draws to a close, the anticipation of leisurely days calls us all. With an abundance of time at our disposal, what better way to soak up the summer season than by exploring our culinary side? With Madison’s renowned farmers market at our fingertips, these market-inspired recipes blend local vendors and creativity into your next favorite dish. Keeping meals light and fresh for summer, these meals are perfect for beginners and seasoned cooks alike. We promise these recipes will transport you to the City of Madison no matter where you are this summer!

Summer spring rolls

It would be criminal to not start off with the ultimate Madisonian inspired recipe with a summer spring roll. Taking notes from the iconic spring roll food truck owner, Tuy Anongdeth. This is our greatest attempt at replicating her beloved masterpiece.

The most important ingredients in this recipe are the fresh vegetables. Grab a few ripe avocados, shredded cabbage, carrots and any other favorite vegetable if you have one. Next, you’ll need spring roll wrappers. Unfortunately, we do not know where Anongdeth sources her jumbo-burrito sized spring roll wrappers from, but the standard wrapper sizes will make do. Personalize your spring roll by adding a protein of your choice. Finally, the special sauce elevates this entire dish. While it may not be an exact duplicate of Anongdeth’s beloved sauce, we can be sure to make an attempt at it! You’ll need a few Asian-cuisine inspired ingredients to make this Vietnamese peanut sauce, including peanut butter, garlic and ginger.

Summer galette

Galette season is upon us! Rising in popularity last summer by the beloved Wishbone Kitchen’s heirloom tomato galette, why not make this a sweet recipe? A galette, characterized as a pastry folded around a variety of fillings, is quite honestly the easiest dish to make. Serve it up as an appetizer, dessert or midday snack.

Inspired by the whole grain raspberry scones from the iconic vendor, Chris & Lori’s Bakehouse at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, make this cherry galette with a shortbread inspired base and fruit filling for a lighter, summer alternative. Fruit produced in the summertime marks the beginning of the best season! Pick up your favorite fruit from a variety of vendors at the Dane County Farmers’ Market — or, might I suggest stopping by the iconic Door County vendor for some of their famous cherries. Of course, to level up this galette for summer, might I also suggest scooping a part of Madison on top with Babcock ice cream?

Cheesy summer charcuterie

How does one make their way to the farmers market without stopping by Stella’s Bakery? It is actually impossible to do. With the smell of Stella’s Spicy Cheese Bread hitting your senses directly upon entering the square, it is a must-try!

The perfect compliment to Stella’s Spicy Cheese Bread is a collection of fruits, cheeses and nuts to make a charcuterie board. This is the ultimate beginner-friendly recommendation. With no cooking skills required, you can even purchase pre-cut fruit to cut down on preparation time.

A charcuterie board makes the perfect compliment to a day by Lake Mendota, an at-home brunch with the girls or a picnic for that first date, or date night for those in a relationship. With offerings from Hook’s Cheese, choose from a variety of cheeses for your board. I highly recommend grabbing brie and parmesan cheese. Next, stop by one of the plethora of fruit and vegetable vendors to add some color to your board. Of course, no charcuterie board is complete without a stunning cutting board for presentation.

Summer pasta

For those wanting to stick with the light and fresh theme for summer but still wanting a hearty meal, a pasta salad is the perfect choice. With a plethora of fresh herb and vegetable options at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, you might as well step it up and elevate your pasta dish with a homemade pesto sauce. Ingredients you’ll need include fresh basil leaves, parmesan cheese — perhaps you have leftovers from your charcuterie board — and pine nuts. Pick out your favorite pasta shape — bowtie is the cutest for coquette summer! Add any vegetables you like, including tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and bell peppers. Finally, toss everything together with your pesto sauce and top with more parmesan cheese. Enjoy this as a light lunch or satisfying dinner — this pasta salad is the essence of summer in a bowl.

Whether you choose to indulge in rolling up a summer spring roll, baking a cherry-filled galette, assembling a simple charcuterie board or tossing together the perfect pasta salad, these dishes inspired by the Dane County Farmers’ Market will make you long for your return to the beloved City of Madison.