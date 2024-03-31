Hop into spring with these delicious mocktail recipes

While a night out on the town with friends and fancy cocktails typically makes for good memories, why not omit the alcohol and opt for a hangover-free weekend instead? Step aside, cocktails, because mocktails are becoming the world’s latest trend. The benefits of these spirit-free beverages are sure to be enjoyed by all.

One of the best benefits that comes from mocktails is not experiencing a hangover the day after. Dehydration and the toxic effects of alcohol are the main causes of hangovers, so creating a drink that hydrates and has no toxicity will thus prevent a hangover, according to Moscow Copper. The grogginess of a hangover can also be caused by sleep quality issues due to alcohol. Enjoying a mocktail instead will ensure a healthy night’s sleep and a refreshing morning after.

Consumer science teaching faculty and Director of the Money + Relationships + Equality Initiative at the University of Wisconsin Christine Whelan told Marketplace that she is in favor of the mocktail trend. Moving away from alcohol is a great wellness remedy compared to vitamins and supplements because of improved sleep, mental clarity and higher levels of exercise.

Advertisements

Another reason to consider indulging in mocktails is that they can be enjoyed by anyone and at any time. This means pregnant people and anyone under the age of 21 can participate in having a fancy drink and not feel excluded from the fun.

At the same time, mocktails are much less expensive than regular cocktails. A double vodka soda will cost you much more than a flavored lemonade or any other alcohol-free beverage. So not only are you avoiding a hangover, but you are saving money.

Not only are mocktails delicious, but they can be nutritious. When making a mocktail, it is beneficial to choose ingredients that are proven to be gut-healthy. Fruits filled with antioxidants or herbs like mint and basil provide flavor and nutrition. Prebiotic sodas like Poppi or Olipop offer flavor without aspartame, sugar or a high-calorie content.

Here are a few mocktail recipes you must try yourself.

Shirley Temple

You can’t go wrong with a classic, even if it’s meant for kids. All you need is ginger ale or lemon lime soda, grenadine and optionally, maraschino cherries. Fill a tall glass with ice, add a splash of grenadine and pour the soda over the ice. Top with a skewer of cherries and enjoy!

Strawberry Lime Smash

This mocktail requires a little more work, but it’s worth it. In a blender, combine a healthy amount of fresh strawberries with the juice of one lime. Once smooth, pour into a glass over ice and top with club soda. Garnish the glass with a lime wedge or strawberry and enjoy your tasty refreshment!

Frozen Vanilla Lemonade

This treat is a must-try! Stir ¼ cup of sugar with ¼ cup of lemon juice in a pitcher until the sugar is fully dissolved. Once dissolved, add one cup of water and ½ cup of ice cubes to chill the lemon and sugar mixture. Next, add two scoops of vanilla ice cream to a blender and pour the lemonade mixture over. Blend until smooth, add to a frosted glass and enjoy!

Blackberry Basil Lemonade

If you’re limited to space and time or don’t want to pull out the blender, this mocktail is for you. In a tall glass, muddle a few blackberries and add ice. Top with a healthy amount of lemonade and garnish with a couple of basil leaves. This easy mocktail is sure to be a hit in the summertime!

Jalapeño Orange Mock-a-rita

This spicy mock-a-rita is sure to bring the heat. Rim a glass with Tajín, any chili lime seasoning or a spicy salt. Muddle a couple of fresh jalapeño slices in the glass, add ice and the juice of one orange. Top with sparkling grapefruit juice and garnish with an orange wheel or jalapeño slice. Enjoy responsibly, this one is spicy!

Citrus Punch

Looking for a tart and refreshing mocktail? Well, look no further! This citrus punch is delectable. To a glass of ice, add the juice of half of a lemon and the juice of two navel oranges. Top with any lemon lime soda and garnish with a lemon wheel. This mocktail is incredibly easy and sure to impress your guests.

The best part about mocktails is that they are so versatile, similar to regular cocktails. Perhaps the Strawberry Lime Smash sounds delicious, but you aren’t a huge fan of strawberries — no problem. Try using watermelon or pineapple chunks instead. If the Jalapeño Orange Mock-a-rita sounds too spicy, you can omit the jalapeños and still enjoy a mouthwatering mocktail.

Ultimately, any fruits or herbs can be substituted to create a limitless number of mocktails. Not only are mocktails super easy and delicious, but they pack a punch of benefits for a healthy and happy lifestyle. No one should feel pressured to consume alcohol whether at a holiday party, a night out on the town or just casually drinking with friends. Make one of these mocktail recipes for your guests and you will absolutely be the host with the most!