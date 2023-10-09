Madtown Crier: Week of 10/10

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Reckoning with our Past: Public History and the Wisconsin Idea, Humanities Building

To take a break from required academia, the Wisconsin Idea Public Lecture Circuit is an engaging way to discuss the university as a public good, and how it can further contribute to public service.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Book Sale Preview, Memorial Library

The Memorial Library Fall Book Sale is organized to support UW public events and lectures. Books are donated by UW and its students. Those wanting first dibs can pay a $5 cover fee to shop at the preview on Wednesday before they go on public sale on Thursday.

La Notte, UW School of Education Building

For those looking to see some movies they probably would not encounter in their day-to day-life, French and Italian graduate students will be holding free screenings of classical and contemporary Italian films with subtitles. Italian filmmakers have inspired a great deal of cinema, so cinephiles may find some real gems here.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Meditation, Monona Terrace

For those looking for a midday break, guided meditation takes place at Monona Terrace every Thursday at noon. Free to all and available over Zoom, it can be extremely effective for stress management.

Jenny Slate, UW Memorial Hall

Former “SNL” cast member and comedian Jenny Slate will be attending the UW as part of the “Humanity Without Boundaries” lecture series. She will be discussing the value of humanities in scholarship and community.

Friday, Oct. 13

UW Women’s Hockey vs. Minnesota State, LaBahn Arena

There is an incredible amount of atmosphere at any UW women’s hockey Game, and they shouldn’t be missed. If you can, catch the UW women’s team taking on Minnesota at 7 p.m.

UW Volleyball Game vs. Rutgers

If hockey isn’t your thing, the talented UW Women’s Volleyball team will be looking to collect their second victory against Rutgers in a week. General admission tickets will be first come first serve, and the game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Nosferatu, Overture Center

The Overture Center will be screening an authentic silent movie experience as part of their “Duck Soup Cinema” series. Screening at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., it will give you a Halloween experience straight out of 1928.