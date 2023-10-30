Madtown Crier: Week of 10/29

The city of Madison has faced threats to shared governance ever since the state began a series of major reductions to shared revenue payments to cities, towns and villages. Joey Reuteman /The Badger Herald

While doing cool things may not sound quite as enticing as the Wisconsin weather slowly turns toward the chillier side, they’re still worth your time if you want to make some memories. This week, The Badger Herald brings you the latest and coolest things happening on the isthmus.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Art Party

Themed after Day of the Dead, statewide artists will contribute themed pieces in this free event at the Madison Enterprise center at 5 p.m. This is a good place to mesh with other creatives or just experience the displayed pieces. Registration is required.

Night of The Living Dead

There must be a few good ones in this lineup of EDM artists. Celebrate the real Halloween and rave out at Liquid, starting at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Badger Volleyball

Badger Women’s Volleyball looks to continue their consistent dominant performances vs. Purdue in the UW Field House at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Come if you want to see one of the best volleyball teams in the college scene.

Badger Basketball

The Badger Basketball team makes its season debut against Stevens Point on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets may be hard to come by, but it is worth pulling up on stream or TV for the sake of occasion.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

Dancing is always a good time, and if you want to learn how to dance in a variety of traditional European styles, this event is for you. It will begin at the Gates of Heaven synagogue near James Madison Park at 6 p.m.

What the Duck?! Getting Started with Waterfowl Identification

This is the first part of a class dedicated to learning to understand and identify the Waterfowl endemic to what’s left of our Wisconsin wilderness, hosted online and starting at 7 p.m. There will be a field trip hosted later on Nov. 5 for some more hands-on experience. Seats are limited and going fast!

Friday, Nov. 3

English Conversation Time

Open conversation time starting at 5 p.m. at the Christ Presbyterian Church for English as a Second Language students and native speakers hoping to further cultural understanding. Build friendships and generally exit your conventional social circles.

Innovation

A series of Overture Center ballet performances celebrating the concept of innovation itself, this will be the season opener for Madison Ballet. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

UW Arboretum Ecological Restoration Work Party

If you are looking to wake up early and contribute a bit more to community causes, the UW Arboretum hosts Saturday work parties at 9 a.m. for those looking to make new friends while assisting with the creation of a healthy local environment.

Badger Hockey

Men’s Hockey returns to the Kohl Center at 6 p.m. under head coach Mike Hastings for the second half of their series against Michigan.