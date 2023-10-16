Madtown Crier: Week of 10/15

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Accountability for Crimes Against Humanity: From Pinochet to the Present

If you are interested in Human Rights on an international level, attend this lecture held by Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Antonia Urrejola in the Pyle Center at 4 p.m.

Salsa Dance

If you are interested in learning salsa dance, Cafe Coda will be holding salsa lessons for all levels from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at 1224 Williamson St. No dancing partners are needed.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

UW Volleyball vs. Ohio State

The first-ranked UW women’s volleyball team returns with another game this week. Facing Ohio State, they will be looking to put another Big Ten rival in their place at 7 p.m.

Terrace Open Mic

Order a pitcher and some food and see what other students are creatively bringing to the table at the Memorial Union Terrace starting at 7 p.m. Music, comedy or poetry can be found here and you are sure to be entertained.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Ten Legal Documents Everyone Should Have

This Zoom webinar, put on by the Overture Center at 12:30 p.m., will provide some good information for students looking to figure out how to approach future situations they’ll encounter in the “real world.”

Broadway Rave Dance Party, Majestic Theater, 8:30 pm

If you are a fan of show tunes, you should be sold on this event at the Majestic Theater already. If you are not, you should be interested in the concept because of the title alone. What does a Broadway Rave look like? Is it better than a regular rave? The event starts at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

GLEAM: Art in a New Light

This event at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is off the isthmus, but a great way to spend your time. Starting at 6:30 p.m., GLEAM will feature sculptures and lighting used to create wild images and spacey experiences for attendees. This is a fun idea for those who like to stare into the night sky.

The Birds

The Bartell Theater stage play of the short story that inspired the movie, “The Birds,” has gone all out in adding the creepy factor to the classic tale of bird-based terror. Seating is limited as the audience will be seated among the actors on the closed-curtains stage, adding to the spooky experience. The Friday showing will begin at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

UW Women’s Hockey vs. Bemidji State

The UW women’s hockey team will face Bemidji State on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the LaBahn Arena. The UW Hockey games are always a good time, and tickets are cheap at only $8.

Capitol Comedy Hour

Local Madison and Midwestern Comedians will be performing at Madison’s Capital Comedy Hour starting at 9 p.m., with local music will be performing at 8 p.m. This event is great for those interested in up-and-coming local artists.