It seems we can finally admit spring has arrived. And with the long awaited warmth and sunlight comes a plethora of fun activities to do in Madison this week.

An obvious, yet daring, choice for those looking for something to do would be a dip in Lake Mendota. But for those who aren’t interested in weedy, freezing excursions, here are some other fun things to do as the weather gets warm.

First Day of Farmers’ Market

The Dane County Farmers’ Market around the capitol is finally back this Saturday! Featuring food stands like the famous cheese bread, delicious cookies and tons of flower stands, you won’t want to miss this.

Booths open at 6 a.m. and stay open until early afternoon.

Wisconsin Film Festival

The Wisconsin Film Festival opening night is this Thursday at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union. The film showing Thursday night is a narrative feature called “Luxembourg, Luxembourg.”

The festival continues through April 20, with more screenings around campus and the city of Madison.

Artemisia

The Overture Center presents a new play called “Artemisia,” which runs Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 30.

This play by Lauren Gunderson is about 17th century artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, whose work is remembered by few. This play is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, which is a festival celebrating new plays and musicals.

Transcend UW Poster Session

Transcend UW is a student organization focused on encouraging future entrepreneurs among UW students. They are hosting a few events this week as part of their 2023 Innovation Competition.

There will be a poster session for the competition from noon to 1 p.m. in the Discovery Building Thursday, April 13. Then, Friday evening, they will host an awards ceremony for the winners and a networking session, also in the Discovery Building.