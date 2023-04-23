Students get free food at 'Breakfast with Bucky' on Bascom Hill as a sign of appreciation for actually getting out of bed to go to class Monday morning. The event was part of the annual, week-long All-Campus Party sponsored by WASB. Badger Herald Archives

The end is in sight — there are only a few weeks left of attending classes, taking exams and staying up late at Steenbock. If you manage to remember that life exists outside of one of those Memorial Library cages, make sure to check out these events this week.

WASB All Campus Party

The Wisconsin Alumni Student Board is throwing the largest non-alcoholic student event in the country this week. There is free breakfast on Monday, a clothing swap on Thursday and so much more. You can check out their full schedule on the @gowasb Instagram.

Nigerian Animation Screening: “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters”

Illumination and the Social Justice Hub will provide snacks along with a free showing of “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters” this Tuesday at 6 p.m. Stick around for a discussion of the film and animation in Nigeria after the film!

Journalism Conference

The Center for Journalism Ethics is sponsoring a conference this Friday called “Ethics, Urgency and Climate Journalism.” The event is free and features a keynote speaker, free lunch and several panels.

Free Donuts (and Career Exploration)

Stop by 114 Ingraham from 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday for a free donut! The Career Exploration Center is hosting Donuts & Drop-Ins for students to ask advisors questions about their career and major.

Women in Power

Join Michelle Chung and Mary Riker, the hosts of podcast “Propelling Women In Power,” for a panel about their podcast and careers for women in STEM this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in room 1115 at the Wisconsin Energy Institute.

Sabrina Carpenter

Young actress and musician will come to Madison this weekend as part of her “Emails I can’t send” 2023 tour. She will be at the Sylvee Friday night.

Crazylegs Classic

Madison’s popular race is coming up this Saturday, which runs around campus and finishes with a post-race party right in Camp Randall. The race is for people of all ages and abilities. You can walk 2 miles or run an 8k, and you can still find more information and register here.