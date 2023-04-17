If you are a University of Wisconsin student, there’s a chance that you have already made your way to the Capitol Square on a Saturday in late spring, summer or early fall for the Dane County Farmers Market.

On April 15, the DCFM made its return, boasting everything from fresh vegetables to gorgeous bouquets and everyone’s favorite cheesy bread.

This year, they are set to host over 200 vendors who you can meet at every booth. Because the DCFM ensures “no reselling is allowed,” you can get to know the people who grow your food when you visit the market.

For Jennifer Patrello, current owner and president of Stella’s Bakery, the market on the square has been a tradition in her family for three generations.

“Our family started selling bakery items at the market in the summer of 1988. Before that, we used to sell vegetables, but that year there was a drought so it forced them to think of something different, as the drought ruined all the vegetable plants,” Patrello said.

The DCFM claims to be America’s largest producer-only farmer’s market and has existed for over five decades. Rain or shine, the DCFM sees over 150 attendees every Saturday.

“There is something magical about the market on the Square,” Patrello said. “The people are happy, there is music often in the background. People love gathering at the State Capitol to meet up with friends — they bring their family from out of town [and] regulars purchase their weekly fresh veggies, fruits, cheese, eggs and meats.”

Last year, the DCFM celebrated its 50-year anniversary. According to their website, the event was established after Mayor Bill Dyke recognized the need to unite Dane County’s two cultures — urban and rural — so that those living in the city could enjoy the county’s agricultural benefits.

The DCFM also hosts markets on Wednesdays during the warmer months in the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., along with a Christmas Market and late winter markets from January through April. But, the farmer’s market on Capital Square has always been a Madison staple.

The Saturday market on the square runs from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and the Wednesday market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Be sure to stop by this summer to experience the Madison staple!