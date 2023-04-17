Well…hopefully you enjoyed the nice weather last week and got a little tan, because going outside this week will likely be less fun.

Regardless, there are still fun events this week that can motivate you to get out of the house.

Danish String Quartet

Four award-winning, childhood friends from Denmark will play string instruments this Tuesday at Memorial Union.

Tickets, which cost $8-$12 for University of Wisconsin students, can be found here.

Macbeth

The University Theater production of Macbeth, a William Shakespeare play, opens on Thursday, April 20. It will continue through April 30.

Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tickets cost $9 for UW students.

University Band Concert

The UW Marching Band is back!

Beloved in the field, the band will showcase their talent in their spring concert this weekend, April 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Peter Pan

The Children’s Theater of Madison is putting on a production of “Peter Pan” starting this Saturday and running through Sunday, April 30.

Tickets can be found here.