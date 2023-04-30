As we wrap up our last week of classes before finals, it’s important to find time to relax. This week’s Madtown Crier has several ways to chill out before exams. Good luck studying, everyone!

Monday, May 1

Monday’s at Mom’s

Sign up for to perform at your first comedy show for the crowd at Mom’s or just come to watch. If you’re into free comedy, sign up to perform at 7:30 p.m. or see the show at 8:00 p.m. If you like karaoke, stay after the show!

Team Trivia at the Sett

If you’re less into performance but still want to have fun with friends to round out your Monday night, head to the Sett Pub for a chance at a Wisconsin Union gift card. From 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., gather one or more friends and answer some trivia questions.

Tuesday, May 2

THRIVE Workshop for Test Anxiety

If you’re stressed out heading into finals week, hang out with University Health Services from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. online to learn different strategies for test-taking and managing anxiety.

Five Points Jazz Collective

Check out the Five Points Jazz Collective concert from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Mason Lounge for some great tunes celebrating spring.

Wednesday, May 3

Dining in the Dark

Taste all your favorite foods — all while wearing a blindfold to enhance the taste — from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Babcock Hall. If you’re free ahead of the event, you can even help out with the cooking!

Journaling for Mental Wellness

Meet in Community Room 301 of Central Library for an interactive journaling session focused on mindfulness. From 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., stop by to learn journaling tips from Nikyra McCann.

Thursday, May 4

Swim Clinic

Head to the Nick to brush up on your swimming technique ahead of summer from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. These lessons are for people of all swimming levels and are free for everyone.

SoPo Tote Bag Painting

Hang out at the Memorial Union from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to paint a tote bag at SoPo’s last meeting of the year. They’ll provide all the snacks and supplies!

Friday, May 5

Monona Terrace Meditation

Join a virtual meditation session from noon to 12:45 p.m. led by Sarah Moore, M.D., to brush up on your mindful meditation skills.

“New York, New York”

The University of Wisconsin Cinematheque is showing “New York, New York,” at 7:00 p.m. It’s free, but first-come, first-served — seats run out fast, so get there early! Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Dane County Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is back for its third week so far this spring. Enjoy the university study day by getting out of the house and buying some fresh Stella’s cheesy bread between 6:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Neighborhood House Rummage Sale

Grab all the fixin’s for your apartment at the Neighborhood House’s rummage sale from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, it costs $5 for a seller’s table.

Sunday, May 7

Nature Hike

Meet at the Arboretum’s Visitor Center for a hike where you’ll learn about fungi, animals, plants and more from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to relax ahead of finals week.