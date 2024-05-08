Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Live updates: UW administrators present resolution to negotiators

Encampment demonstration carries on for tenth day
by The Badger Herald
May 8, 2024
Celia Hiorns
The encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its tenth day. May 8, 2024.

The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration has reached its tenth day on Library Mall. 

Protest organizers have a series of programming planned for Wednesday, including Zine Making at 10 a.m., a teach-in about cops off campus movements at 3 p.m., solidarity support for organizers at 4 p.m. and paper printmaking at 5:30 p.m.

Protest negotiators met with UW administrators yesterday, though details from the meeting have not yet been announced. UW spokesperson John Lucas told The Badger Herald over email Tuesday that “discussions are expected to continue.”

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

12:37 p.m.

UW released information for guests ahead of Saturday’s spring commencement ceremony. Flags, banners, signs and noisemakers will be prohibited inside Camp Randall Stadium. All guests will be required to go through metal detectors and abide by carry-in policies.

The information website also warned attendees of disruptions.

“Disruption of university events, including graduation activities, violates state law and will not be tolerated,” the website said.

 – Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

12:18 p.m.

Protest organizers announced Wednesday afternoon that on Monday, organizers presented a proposal for ethical divestment to members of UW administration. During yesterday’s 11 a.m. negotiation meeting, members of UW administration said they had not read the proposal, according to protest organizers. UW administrators in turn presented their own resolution which said they could not make commitments related to disclosure or divestment of Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association investments.

Instead, administrators offered to facilitate a meeting between organizers and members of WFAA. UW’s proposal also included further conversations about shared governance and belonging for Muslim, Arab and Palestinian members of the campus community.

Protest organizers rejected the administration’s resolution proposal. Organizers are circulating a petition for support on their proposal, according to an Instagram post from Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison.

 – Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

10:37 a.m.

During Tuesday evening’s Madison City Council meeting, members of the UW and greater Madison communities expressed support and opposition for agenda item 38, a resolution to support student protesters and reaffirm a previous call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The original resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza passed unanimously Dec. 6, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

The resolution failed to pass with an 8–8 vote. The resolution council members voted on was revised from an earlier version, which some community members criticized during public comment. Compared to the original version, the resolution discussed Tuesday evening did not include specific recommendations for law enforcement and made mention of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, amongst other revisions.

 – Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

