MPD responds to disorderly conduct incident Wednesday night

Man arrested on East Campus Mall, State Street for attempting to fight, threatening others
by Anna Kristoff
May 9, 2024
Abigail Leavins
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.

Madison Police Department responded to an incident on State Street and East Campus Mall near the protest encampment Wednesday night after receiving reports that a man was threatening and attempting to fight others, according to an incident report released Thursday.

MPD arrived at the scene shortly after 9:10 p.m. and when officers attempted to make contact with the man, he was uncooperative. The man refused to identify himself and ran into the middle of the encampment on Library Mall, according to the incident report.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and was booked into the Dane County Jail, according to the incident report. No injuries were reported.

